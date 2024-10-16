Music Notes
Spoon to play Longhorn City Limits, plus more live music picks in Austin
The chaos of ACL Fest has come to a close, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that things will now be simmering down across Austin’s music scene. There’s still plenty of local shows in the latter part of October. Recommendations await you here.
Dossey at Chess Club – October 17-18
Pop/rock act Dossey will cap off a busy summer of shows and new tunes with what she’s calling “Dossey’s Double Date” at Chess Club this Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18. Bee & The Hive, TV’s Goodtimes, Squirt, and Celestina Gravely will join her at the first show, and the second one will feature Flags, Blood Pumps, Lynzi, and Cormae. Tickets for each night are $20.08.
Spoon at Longhorn City Limits – Saturday, October 19
Just before Texas clashes with Georgia this Saturday, October 19, hometown heroes Spoon will play Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn. This free event will get underway at 2 pm with DJ Mel, who will then be followed by Hard Proof at 3:15 pm and Spoon at 4:30 pm. By the way, if you don’t have tickets to the game, you can stay after the show and watch it on the LBJ Lawn.
Alejandro Escovedo at Continental Club – October 23-25
Longtime rocker Alejandro Escovedo is all set to record a live album, and it’ll be happening at Continental Club across three nights, October 23-25. On the support side of things, Cold Jackets will play the first gig; Barfield is on the second one; and Ghost Wolves will round out night three. Tickets for each show are $44.
Ghostland Observatory at Buck’s Backyard – Saturday, October 26
Toss on your best costume and get to Buck’s Backyard in Buda on Saturday, October 26, for a Halloween party with electro-rockers Ghostland Observatory. Twin Seas will kick off the evening, and there will be an after party with DJ Benny. Tickets are $35.
Moondance Music Festival at the Far Out Lounge – Saturday, October 26
Moondance Music Festival, which raises awareness and funds for the SIMS Foundation, will take place at the Far Out Lounge on Saturday, October 26. The lineup is a big one that features Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Emily Wolfe, Alesia Lani, and lots more. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of.
Mountain Time at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, October 26
Chris Simpson of Mineral and the Gloria Record has readied a new album, Dream Homes, under his Mountain Time moniker, and he’ll be celebrating its release at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, October 26. Cheetah Cheetah will provide support. Tickets are $10. Also, this is an early show with doors at 6 pm and music starting at 7 pm.
Levitation – October 31-November 3
If you’re in need of a good plan for Halloween weekend, then consider attending Levitation. The festival, which will be taking place across various venues around Austin, will kick off on October 31 and run through November 3. The lineup isn’t entirely local, but the fest was started by locals and there are a lot of great Austin acts on the bill, such as The Black Angels, The Sword, Annabelle Chairlegs, Die Spitz, Sailor Poon, Farmer’s Wife, and more. 4-day passes are available, or you can buy tickets to individual shows.