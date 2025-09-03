Be A VIP
Meet UT legend Brian Orakpo at CultureMap Austin's Tailgate event
CultureMap is gearing up for The Tailgate, the can’t-miss game-day bash of the season, landing Thursday, September 25, at Austin's Distribution Hall.
Go VIP to unlock early entry, a private bar, and the ultimate fan experience: an exclusive meet-and-greet with UT legend and four-time Pro Bowler Brian Orakpo.
The Houston native was an All-American linebacker for the Longhorns from 2004-2008, helping them finish 10th in the nation at defense and secure their fourth national championship, in 2005. He scored Big 12 Player of the Year in 2008 before being drafted 13th overall by the Washington Commanders in 2009.
Orakpo played 10 seasons total in the NFL, remaining with Washington through 2014 before moving to the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He retired in 2018.
Even if you're not a football fan, Orakpo might be a familiar face. He appeared in several Geico "Caveman" commercials and opened a franchise of Gigi's Cupcakes in Bee Cave in 2018 with Titans teammate Michael Griffin.
Attendees of The Tailgate will enjoy a range of experiences showcasing local sports and local food. Savor sports-inspired bites from your favorite restaurants like Loro, Casa Bianca, Tommy Want Wingy, and more; sip on premium cocktails; bid on memorabilia from Texas sports legends; and enjoy plenty of game-day fun.
Following up on the success of last year’s Ultimate Wing Showdown, readers will get to vote for their favorite taco joint of 2025 in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament (coming soon). The winner will be revealed at the party.
We'll continue to keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
Lock in $60 VIP tickets, while they last, for the all-access experience and meet-and-greet. General Admission tickets start at $35.
Get your tickets now before they sell out, and we’ll see you on September 25.
