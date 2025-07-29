A Visit from the Pitmasters
New music and barbecue festival smokes out small Central Texas city
A new festival is lighting up a nearby city most Austinites don't spend much time in: Temple, Texas. The inaugural Tanglefoot Festival will be held September 12-13 with live music, newly announced barbecue masters, and more. Ticket proceeds and other funds raised will support Central Texas flood victims.
The musical lineup has already been announced, and includes Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers Band, Corey Kent, Mark Chestnutt, Jack Ingram, and more, totaling 21 acts.
There will be almost as many participating barbecue joints: 16 from across the country. According to a press release, a majority of the participating pitmasters are representing restaurants that have appeared on Texas Monthly’s Top 50 BBQ Joints list. Those included in the most recent list include:
- B4 Barbecue (Mabank)
- Bar-A-BBQ (Montgomery)
- Miller’s Smokehouse (Belton)
- Panther City BBQ (Fort Worth)
- Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights)
- Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ (Marathon, honorable mention)
- Hill City Chop House (Tolar, honorable mention)
- Schoepf’s BBQ (Belton, honorable mention)
Visiting pitmasters from other states will show off their distinct styles — a rarity for a Texas barbecue festival. (Texas is the best, but it's always fun to broaden our meaty horizons.)
Travelers will include Edge Craft Barbecue from Oklahoma, Southern Smoke BBQ from North Carolina, Fork Grove Barbecue from South Carolina, Owens & Hull from Georgia, and Meat Mitch from Kansas.
Barbecue won't be included in the base ticket price. Guests will have access to food trucks via the base ticket, but for barbecue they'll have to purchase a "BBQ Time @ The Smoke Stack" add-on, starting at $25 ($30.12 including fees). It includes unlimited samples for one day per add-on. VIP ticketholders won't have to worry about this option, which is included in their ticket.
This add-on is one of two "BBQ-focused fan experiences." Some of the added funds will benefit flood victims.
A more involved barbecue fan may want to add the "Pitmasters Privilege," starting at $100, which includes unlimited tastings during "daily BBQ hours," a private demo and Q&A with the pitmasters before gates open each day, and a commemorative shirt and photo ops. Participating pitmasters are Corey Mikes of the local Fat Boys BBQ; Chef Tim Clowers, visiting from Nashville; and the team from Panther City in Fort Worth.
“We wanted the BBQ at Tanglefoot to be just as unforgettable as the music,” said festival director Steve Clayton in a press release. “These pitmasters represent the best of the best — and most of them don’t normally travel too far from their firepits. To have them here in Temple for one weekend, sharing their craft while also coming together to help our Texas neighbors impacted by the recent floods? Now that’s something worth celebrating."
Single-day tickets for Tanglefoot Festival start at $108.51 including fees. Two-day tickets start at $209.35. In addition to the barbecue add-ons, there are VIP tickets (starting at $295.73 for one day), plus add-ons for parking, private party deck access and an all-access pass (enquire for prices). Special discounts are available for military personnel and college students. All are available at eventhub.net.