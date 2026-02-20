Texas Film Awards
Texas Film Awards celebrates 25 years of Spy Kids and more in 2026
As Austin gears up for its annual influx of celebrities during South by Southwest, the Austin Film Society (AFS) has announced the special guests and presenters attending its 2026 Texas Film Awards.
Honoring significant contributions to the Texas film and creative media industry, this year’s event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Spy Kids, as well as filmmaker and artist Julian Schnabel, actress Sydney Chandler, and actor Sonny Carl Davis. During the event, honorees are inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame.
Taking place at Troublemaker Studios on Thursday, March 5, the annual event raises funds for the Austin Film Society's artistic and educational programs, including grants to Texas filmmakers. AFS has awarded nearly $3 million in grants to more than 700 independent film projects since 1996, providing pivotal career leaps for underrepresented artists in the film industry.
Here's who's presenting awards during the ceremony:
- Actor and producer Gabriel Luna will present the 25th anniversary celebration of Spy Kids, which will include writer, director, and producer Robert Rodriguez, producer Elizabeth Avellán, and actors Carla Gugino and Daryl Sabara.
- Presenting the award to Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) is actor and producer Oscar Isaac, who stars in Schnabel’s upcoming film In the Hand of Dante.
- AFS founder and artistic director Richard Linklater will present to Sonny Carl Davis (Last Night at the Alamo, Bernie), along with producer Mike Blizzard.
- Creator of Alien: Earth Noah Hawley, who was a Texas Film Hall of Fame inductee in 2025, will present the Rising Star Award award to Sydney Chandler, who stars in Alien: Earth.
Providing the soundtrack to the star-studded evening as music director is composer and musician JaRon Marshall, who is the keyboardist for Grammy-nominated Black Pumas, Vieux Farka Touré, and others.
This year’s honorary hosts will be Noah and Kyle Hawley, co-founders of Austin-based 26 Keys Productions (Alien: Earth, Fargo and the upcoming Far Cry TV series). Event chairs are Grammy award-winning and Academy Award-nominated musician Adrian Quesada and creative entrepreneur, community builder, and AFS Board member Celeste Quesada.
Previous inductees to the Texas Film Hall of Fame include Michelle Rodriguez, Glen Powell, Luke Wilson, Matthew McConaughey, Willie Nelson, Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, and many more.