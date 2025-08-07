New Releases
Impactful cover album Texas Wild expands with Zella Day, Texas Gentlemen
Texas artists are supporting their state parks with an expanded album covering iconic Texas songs. Texas Wild — Deluxe Edition follows up on the 2023 record, called one of the best albums of the year by Texas Monthly, by adding four new tracks. The deluxe album comes out Friday, August 8, and just like the original project, sales will benefit Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF).
New tracks by the Texas Gentlemen with Ruthie Foster, plus Zella Day performing solo, expand the limited-edition vinyl album, while Max Frost and Jonathan Terrell add fun on the digital version. Adding cohesion as artists cover different genres — including blues, cumbia, hip hop, R&B, and more — Austin artist Walker Lukens continues serving as the album's producer.
The original album, Texas Wild, featured 11 tracks including: Fat Tony and Paul Wall covering “(Hey Baby) Que Paso” by the Sir Douglas Quintet; Shakey Graves and Jess Williamson covering "True Love Will Find You In The End" by Daniel Johnston; Sir Woman and Ray Wylie Hubbard covering "Texas Sun" by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges; and Adrian Quesada and US and The Soul Supporters covering "Say My Name" by Destiny’s Child.
The expansion got a head start on August 1 with the release of a collaborative single: The Texas Gentleman (from Dallas) and Ruthie Foster (from Gause and based in Austin) covering "Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. The straightforward rock and roll song gets a heavily soul-tinted update with solicitous vocals and a smooth organ accompaniment.
"There's something beautiful about taking a classic and making it your own while honoring what came before," said Foster in a press release. "Supporting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation makes it even more meaningful — we're celebrating the music and the land that inspires it."
Also on the physical release, Zella Day (an enthusiastically welcomed Texas transplant as of 2023, based in Wimberley) takes on "You're Gonna Miss Me" by iconic Austin band the 13th Floor Elevators. A press release teases an "ethereal" interpretation, which similar to the single above, would dramatically change the frenetic tone of the original.
This subversion of expectations is what made the original album so exciting to Texans and fans enamored with music history. Rather than a novelty project offering up some dutiful homages, Texas Wild turned these songs on their head and presented the best of what Texas artists have to give today: real artistic interpretations.
On the digital album Max Frost, known for emotional pop in a range of styles, covers Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable"; and country artist Jonathan Terrell plays to his type, covering George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas." (This song is perhaps too beloved to change too much.) Both performers are based in Austin.
"What made this project so special is that we brought together legends and newcomers, all united by their love for these classic Texas songs," said Walker Lukens. "There's an untamed creative spirit that you can only find in Texas music, and this album represents that."
Texas Wild – Deluxe Edition will be available on streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on August 8. Only 1,500 vinyl copies will be released, pressed in recycled pink Bio-Vinyl, and accompanied by a 24-page companion booklet and four interchangeable covers by Texas illustrator Mishka Westell. Preorders ($34.99) are available online, followed by a local record store release on August 29, and later some Texas State Park stores.
Some live listening events are still to be announced, according to the press release.
The complete track listing for Texas Wild – Deluxe Edition is as follows:
Side A
1. Fat Tony featuring Paul Wall — "(Hey Baby) Que Paso" (Texas Tornados)
2. Ryan Bingham — "Possum Kingdom" (The Toadies)
3. Adrian Quesada featuring Uncle Roy & Spice and The Soul Supporters — "Say My Name" (Destiny's Child)
4. Shakey Graves featuring Jess Williamson — "True Love Will Find You In The End" (Daniel Johnston)
5. Sir Woman featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard — "Texas Sun" (Khruangbin and Leon Bridges)
6. The Texas Gentlemen — "That's Right (You're Not From Texas)" (Lyle Lovett)
Side B
7. Zella Day — "You're Gonna Miss Me" (The 13th Floor Elevators) (NEW)
8. The Suffers — “My Maria” (B.W. Stevenson)
9. LUNA LUNA — "Si Una Vez" (Selena Quintanilla)
10. Toadies — "Since U Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson)
11. Sarah Jaffe — "Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground" (Willie Nelson)
12. The Texas Gentleman and Ruthie Foster — "Pretty Woman" (Roy Orbison) (NEW)
13. Shane Smith and The Saints featuring Hayes Carll — "Pancho and Lefty" (Townes Van Zandt)
Digital Tracks:
14. Max Frost — “Irreplaceable” (Beyonce)
15. Jonathan Terrell — “All My Exes Live in Texas” (George Strait)