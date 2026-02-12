Full Throttle
The ultimate racing weekend returns to Austin with NASCAR at COTA
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The sixth annual NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas is set to roar back into Austin from February 27 to March 1, 2026, delivering three days of high-speed action, fan entertainment, and family-friendly surprises.
One of the most anticipated motorsports events in Texas, NASCAR at COTA continues to evolve, introducing a new racing format and expanded fan experiences that bring spectators closer to the action than ever before.
This year’s event features competition from the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. All races will take place on COTA’s 2.4-mile, 17-turn National Course, a layout that debuted last season and offers roughly 50 percent more racing visibility than the previous full circuit. The tighter course design promises more passing opportunities, closer battles, and a more immersive viewing experience for fans around the track.
The weekend’s marquee event is the newly rebranded DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, a 95-lap NASCAR Cup Series showdown scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 pm. The green flag drops after a full slate of racing across the weekend.
On-track action begins Friday, February 27, with practice and qualifying sessions for both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday, Febrary 28, with the 65-lap Focused Health 250 at 2 pm, setting the stage for Sunday’s Cup Series finale.
Beyond the racing, NASCAR at COTA is expanding its Fan Zone into a festival-style destination designed to entertain guests of all ages. Headlining the new attractions is the Sea Lion Splash show, a whimsical performance featuring playful sea lions that balance balls, shoot hoops, dance, and perform handstands. Free to all ticketed guests, the show adds a lighthearted counterpoint to the thunder of stock-car engines and creates a memorable experience for families.
The kids will love Fan Zone. Photo courtesy of NASCAR
The Fan Zone lineup also includes a diverse roster of performers. KARDENNI the Magician brings award-winning sleight of hand and storytelling humor; while Jason D’Vaude, known as The Circus Man, delivers a high-energy mix of fire artistry, juggling, and stunts.
Returning fan favorites Funkanometry showcase viral hip-hop dance routines packed with rhythm and precision. Roaming entertainers add to the spectacle, including the mirrored-suit trio AmirrorCAN MEN and towering animal stilt walkers dressed as safari creatures that delight crowds throughout the venue. NASCAR driver appearances and interactive Q&A sessions further connect fans with the sport’s biggest stars.
Tickets for the race weekend, including camping options, are available at NASCARatCOTA.com, with affordable pricing designed to make the event accessible for families. Children’s tickets start at $10, with select experiences free for younger fans.
With world-class racing, expanded entertainment, and a redesigned course that enhances every lap, NASCAR at COTA 2026 promises an unforgettable weekend where speed meets spectacle in the heart of Austin.