Top holiday tradition Trail of Lights illuminates Zilker Park for 2024
For a city that barely has seasons, Austin really has its seasonal traditions on lock, and none as strongly as the Trail of Lights. This holiday happening, which features more than two million lights in festive displays along a driving and walking trail at Zilker Park, is returning for its 60th year from December 10-23.
Half of the 14 nights will be free to the pubic, and children under 12 will get in for free every night. Although the light show was temporarily drivable during pandemic shutdowns, it is back to being a walking trail only. That means visitors can stroll along the 1.25-mile path (or 2.5 miles total, an FAQ estimates, with all the meandering factored in).
The lights are spread across 96 trees and 70 "festive displays" including the famous tunnel draped in lights and stars that visitors love to take photos in.
This light tunnel is a popular place for a photo op.Trail of Lights/austintrailoflights.org
Besides enjoying the visual effects, trail-walkers will also have plenty of other entertainment. There's Candy Cane Lane, which includes food and beverage vendors, restrooms, and the ZIP Lounge, which is like a VIP lounge with complimentary cookies, cocoa, and more but...at the end of the alphabet. Then there's also the North Pole at the center, featuring Santa's House and Santa's Workshop, plus more festival attractions like food, carnival rides (a ferris wheel and carousel), shopping, and live music.
Food vendors haven't been shared yet, but will eventually be listed on the event's website. Musical artists: applications are open now to play during the 2024 season.
Trail of lights fanatics have other options for getting involved, like an exclusive Night Lights Preview Party ($100) on December 6, which will feature food from Austin restaurants, complimentary beverages, and free rides. There's also a Fun Run the next day, December 7. (Okay, fine, holiday lights do make running sound fun.) Finally, guests can even book private events including, for the first time, weddings.
Tickets (free, or starting at $8) are available at austintrailoflights.org. An interactive calendar makes it easy to see which days include free entry. Some proceeds and donations support the Stars at the Trail program, which divvies up funds to nonprofits around Central Texas.