Moody Center News
President Trump pardons exec indicted in Moody Center bid rigging
The developer of Austin's Moody Center has been pardoned by President Donald Trump several months after he was indicted.
Trump granted the "full and unconditional pardon" to former Oak View Group (OVG) CEO Timothy Leiweke, who was accused this summer of rigging a contract for the multi-purpose center on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
Leiweke's indictment
Back in July, Leiweke was indicted by the U.S. Justice Department after being accused of trying to ensure a competitor did not place a bid on the Moody Center's development.
According to the indictment, Leiweke said in 2017 that he was interested in "talking to [the competitor] about not bidding [and receiving certain subcontracts]."
Then in early 2018, Leiweke allegedly gave subcontracts to the competing CEO as an exchange so they wouldn't enter a separate bid for the arena's development.
Leiweke's company was granted the bid for the Moody Center project, and the arena opened its doors in Austin in spring 2022.
As of July 2025, the Justice Department said the OVG "continues to receive significant revenues from the project to date."
Following the indictment, Leiweke faced a $1 million fine and up to 10 years behind bars if convicted. His company also agreed to pay a penalty of $15 million, and he was shifted from CEO to Board of Directors' vice chairman.
Prosecutors said Lewicki avoided fair competition in his actions, and he was charged with violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prohibits monopolies in an effort to ensure fair competition.
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com.