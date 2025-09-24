Two Steps Forward
Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton to headline 2026 Two Step Inn near Austin
Georgetown's Two Step Inn, an immediately popular country festival, has taken way more than two steps forward in the public consciousness since debuting in 2023. It's now back for its fourth year, from April 18-19, 2026, with a new lineup announced September 24 featuring Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, and more.
Despite how young the festival is, the strength of the lineup and quality of the event has already made it the main country festival in town, and one of the buzziest festivals overall — regardless of genre. It helps that "country" is the main theme, but not a requirement. Other genres represented include Americana, soul, southern rock, rap, and more.
Plus, held at San Gabriel Park, Two Step Inn already has the classic festival atmosphere nailed down.
Highlights from the lineup include headliners Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. They're backed up by Goo Goo Dolls and BigXthaPlug on Saturday and The Red Clay Strays and Tedeschi Trucks Band on Sunday.
The full lineup for Two Step Inn in 2026. Transcription available below.twostepinn.com
Tickets go on pre-sale Friday, September 26, at noon. A public sale will open later if tickets remain — implying that fans had better sign up for the pre-sale if they're serious about getting there on time. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale code at twostepinn.com.
Full lineup for 2026 Two Step Inn:
Saturday
- Brooks & Dunn
- Goo Goo Dolls
- BigXthaPlug
- Tracy Lawrence
- Wyatt Flores
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Shenandoah
- Wade Bown
- Evan Honer
- The Band Perry
- Brent Cobb
- Bayker Blankenship
- Elizabeth Nichols
- Tyce Delk
- Kaitlin Butts Yeehaw Sessions
- Chris Stapleton
- The Red Clay Strays
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Randy Travis: More Life
- Clay Walker
- Randy Rogers Band
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Anne Wilson
- The Castellows
- Avery Anna
- Wade Forster
- Gabriella Rose
- The Creekers
- Laci Kaye Booth
- Two Friends' Big Boots Set