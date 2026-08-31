Paradise Lost
Austin rock venue Valhalla to close this fall after 17 years
A small Austin bar and venue known for hosting scrappy rock shows is closing its doors this fall. Valhalla Tavern will close October 26, co-owner Seth Levy wrote on Instagram.
Levy attributed the closure to the sale of the building at 710 Red River Street, part of the row of venues that make up the Red River Cultural District, including Valhalla's most immediate neighbors, the 13th Floor and Elysium.
According to Levy in the August 29 post, "The new owners immediately informed us that they would be invoking their termination clause in our lease. 60 days and counting. ... We’re hoping to maybe just get till Halloween, we’ll see."
Valhalla also shares the building with Marinara Miracles, a pasta window upstairs. Marinara Miracles shared the post in its Instagram stories, but did not comment about its own future.
Levy and Elysium owner John Wickham opened the venue in November of 2009. Levy recounted his arrival in Austin in 1995, when he started working at local venues and eventually ended up at Elysium with Wickham. He shouted out several old industry friends, and the community quickly started responding, generating more than 750 comments and at least two tribute posts by local bands by the end of the day.
Chancla Fight Club shared a series of photos taken at the venue over a period of years. "[So] heartbreaking that an austin staple is closing its doors," they wrote. "Seth has always taken care of us. We always feel safe and respected at Valhalla."
Ne'er-do-well also posted a tribute, saying "Thank you @valhallatavern for giving us and so many other bands a home, for treating us with respect and for rolling with every dumb idea I’ve ever had. It’s rare to find venue owners with as much integrity and genuine passion for live music as Seth. ... LONG LIVE VALHALLA AND DEFEND RED RIVER."
Levy also acknowledged that the Valhalla team "knew this was coming." Some Austinites knew, too. In May of 2026, the Austin Chronicle ran a story announcing that the building was listed for sale and that Valhalla's future was up in the air.
“It’s too bad we didn’t have $2 million,” Levy told the Chronicle. “[The building] was obviously offered to us as well. We just don’t have money.”
The venue's closing announcement did not offer any information about whether the club would close permanently or relocate. Levy invites community members to swing by and reminisce in Valhalla's final days. He also shared that there are still a few dates without shows scheduled, so bands may have a chance to get a set in before it's too late.