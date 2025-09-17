Inaugural Vibe
New festival brings community art and workshops to Austin's 6th Street
A new festival — or more accurately, a local showcase — is debuting in downtown Austin this weekend, September 19-20. Called Vibe Downtown, the new series will invite Austinites to experience five smaller events that show off the work of local artists, creatives, and collectives, according to a press release.
Vibe Downtown is organized by the Downtown Austin Alliance, which works in a variety of capacities downtown that are all related to managing public spaces and planning visitor programming, in partnership with creative platform Future Front Texas. The festival is "powered by" the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.
Everything will take place on the 500 block of East Sixth Street, the block bounded on the west by Red River Street. Four of the five events take place at 508 E. Sixth St., a transient space in between businesses. A press release says the events at Vibe are "designed to help everyone discover underutilized spaces ... [and] to bolster creative industries and enhance visitorship Downtown."
On Friday, September 19, there are two events. Events without an address take place at 508 E. Sixth St.:
- 5 pm, Whereabouts?!: Self-described community tech organization and cultural tour guide Where Y'all At Though?! curates a community party with snacks by local chefs, a happy hour, and local DJ sets. This organization is "dedicated to fostering connection and belonging for Black and Brown individuals in Austin.
- 8:30 pm, Con Mucho Amor: Drag king Bobby Pudrido curates a drag show and "cake and dance party" inspired by quinceañeras. Pudrido aims to invite queer people into cultural traditions they may have been "robbed of."
On Saturday, September 20, there are three events:
- Noon to 5 pm, Piecing Together: The Mosaic Workshop: Art studio The Mosaic Workshop helps attendees contribute to a community-designed mural. This event is located at 522 E. Sixth St.
- Noon to 5 pm, ATX Mending Lab with Slow Fashion Festival: The environmentally focused Slow Fashion Festival sets up a few events within one. Attendees will learn to mend clothing and quilt, and they can also take part in a clothing swap.
- 6 pm, Shake It Africa: Record label and event company Shake It Africa closes out the festival with Afrobeats performances, dance workshops, and DJ sets.
This event is free to attend, but attendees may learn more and RSVP via Eventbrite.