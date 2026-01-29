Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Cure your cabin fever with this roundup of exciting activities happening across the city. Experience comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short live or enjoy the taste of local tradition at the Annual Chili Cook-Off. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, January 29
The Paramount Theatre presents Home with the Armadillo: A Tribute to Marcia Ball
Austin musical darling Marcia Ball is honored with a special tribute concert at the Paramount Theatre. The show will feature Marcia’s friends, collaborators, and surprise guests. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME). Tickets are available now.
Friday, January 30
The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short
Comedians and buddy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their co-headlining show to the Bass Concert Hall for back-to-back nights. The two entertainment legends will play off of each other and participate in dual roasts for an evening that celebrates their decades-long friendship. They will be joined by musical acts the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. Tickets for both shows are available.
Hill Country Galleria presents Live on the Lawn
The Hill Country Galleria continues its outdoor music concert series for new season. This week’s performance will star Austin musician Jo James. Guests are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and folding chairs for a comfortable listening experience. Shows continue through March 27. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, January 31
The Jigglewatts Burlesque presents Mr. Lewis & the Funeral 5
The always fabulous Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue is back on stage with a live band burlesque show at 29th Street Ballroom. The production will feature Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5 along with Jigglewatts cast members including Selma Bawdy, Ruby Joule, and Jolie Goodnight. They’ll be joined by special guests Aileen Stunning and Viridian Moon. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Sunday, February 1
Hotel San Jose and Jo’s Coffee present 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Hotel San Jose and Jo’s Coffee host their Chili Cook-Off for another year of good eats and friendly competition. Highlights include tastings for ticketholders, a Quick Fire Competition, a raffle, and live music by Jeff Hughes & Chaparral with the Jo’s House Band. Admission is free. Purchase tickets onsite to enjoy chili and to vote in the competition. Proceeds benefit Free Lunch, a nonprofit and magazine fighting food insecurity.
Texas Performing Arts presents Blade Runner Live
Blockbuster sci-fi film Blade Runner gets the orchestral treatment at the Bass Concert Hall. Viewers will experience Ridley Scott’s noir thriller on an HD screen while Vangelis’ sythesizer-led score is performed live by the Avex Ensemble. Tickets are available now.
Austin City Limits Live presents Sal Vulcano: Everything's Fine
Comedian and television personality Sal Vulcano brings his new national stand-up tour to Austin City Limits Live. Vulcano is best known for his starring roles in popular reality shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index. Tickets are available on AXS.