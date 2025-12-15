HOME Has a Ball
Housing nonprofit for Austin musicians to honor blues icon Marcia Ball
Local music legend Marcia Ball will be honored a new annual benefit concert for keeping Austin performers housed. Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME) will host HOME with the Armadillo: An Evening Celebrating Marcia Ball on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Paramount Theatre.
Each year, the nonprofit for housing aging Austin musicians will throw a "fundraising celebration honoring one legendary Texas musician," according to a press release, and it's starting with a board member. Ball is a five-time Grammy nominee and is known for her blues piano and vocals. She is an energetic performer with a forceful voice, and has been performing in Austin since 1970 when she started the band Freda and the Firedogs.
Ball's work in the community is as important as her music career in this celebration. She's been with HOME since the beginning, and she even hosted the first meeting at her kitchen table in 2012. According to the nonprofit, the original goal was to keep the then 84-year-old blues legend Miss Lavelle White housed. The organizers raised money for her to spend on rent, gathered furniture for her apartment, and made sure she felt supported. The project then grew from there.
Although Ball is being honored, she will not perform. The 76-year-old musician announced in late October that she will be retiring after an ALS diagnosis. She is experiencing difficulties with her voice and is receiving treatment at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).
Other performers will bring lots of music to the Paramount, including "friends, collaborators, and admirers." CultureMap will share news of the full lineup when it becomes available. Guests will also see video tributes and hear stories about Ball's life.
Tickets (starting at $35) are available at austintheatre.org. VIP tickets will offer early access, a private reception, and the best seating.
HOME has support from an Old Austin institution for this event. Armadillo World Headquarters, formerly a venue and now a preservation project, is helping to organize. Funds raised will go toward direct housing support, grants to help in emergencies, and other long-term assistance.
“Marcia Ball has always embodied the heart of Austin music — generous, joyful, and deeply rooted in community,” said HOME vie president Eve Monsees. “It feels right to begin this annual tradition by honoring the woman who started it all.”