At the Roadhouse
Lone Star Beer hosts country music, food, and market pop-up in Austin
No one has to ask what state the iconic Lone Star Beer is from, and it's bringing that heavy-handed symbolism to an Austin venue for a fun pop-up during South by Southwest (SXSW). Called Lone Star Roadhouse, the temporary Texas haven will take over East End Ballroom from March 13-15. Folks can stop by for free for live country and roots music, beers, and a vendor market daily from 2-8 pm.
This is not an official SXSW event, but it appears to be taking advantage of the crowds who will be wandering around during the festival and conference's only weekend. SXSW runs from March 12-18.
A press release promises "classic Texas dancehall energy," in large part thanks to 12 musical artists and Honkey Tonk Vinyl sets by Rhinestone Record Club. About half of the performers are based in Austin and other Texas towns, and most of those who aren't are visiting from Nashville.
The full musical lineup is:
- Emily Nenni (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Silverada (Austin)
- Rattlesnake Milk (Austin)
- The Pink Stones (Athens, Georgia)
- Valley Flower (Austin/Central Texas)
- Christopher Seymore (Houston)
- Chasen Wayne (Austin)
- Kristina Murray (Nashville)
- Eliza Thorn (Nashville)
- Hunter Cox (Austin)
- Mac Cornish (Nashville)
- Marley Hale (Brooklyn, New York)
Locals who miss Elementary can take this as an excuse to catch up with Chef Colter Peck, who is now the culinary director at East End Ballroom, a swanky bar that usually serves Asian-inspired dishes. At the roadhouse, Peck will be manning a ceviche station while friends from Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue and Gotham Burger Social Club fill out the rest of the menu.
Of course, there will be plenty of Lone Star Beer (which will bring some merch to give away), plus samples from Carabuena Tequila, Still Austin Whiskey Co., and Momo’s Michelada Mix. Rambler Sparkling Water is also joining the party.
Finally, the vendor market will be called the Outpost, and it'll welcome Allen's Boots for boot fittings, FM Western for custom hat shaping, Morgan Mercantile for live screen printing, Holliday Tin Type for tintype portraits (an early type of photograph), Zach Armentor for flash tattoos, Vaquero Leather for leather goods, and Smilebooth for vintage photos.
Lone Star Roadhouse is open to people of all ages. A daily musical lineup is available on Instagram. East End Ballroom is located at 4715 E. 5th St.