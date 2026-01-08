Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Find entertainment in every corner of the city from the stage, to the arena, to the gallery. Gear up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, or catch Shaun Cassidy during his tour stop at Paramount Theatre. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, January 8
The Contemporary Austin presents Free Week at The Jones Center
The Jones Center opens its doors to the public for free access to its current exhibitions. Visitors can explore The Canvas Can Do Miracles, HOST: Raul De Lara, and others in their final days on display. While there, check out Manik Raj Nakra’s exterior mural Man Who Fell to Earth. Admission is free. Ticket reservations are recommended.
Paramount Theatre presents Shaun Cassidy: The Road To Us
Entertainer Shaun Cassidy brings his national music and storytelling tour to the Paramount Theatre. He’s the mind behind popular shows including American Gothic, Roar, New Amsterdam, and Cold Case. Cassidy will lead a special pre-show Q&A discussion and will take a group photo with those who purchase VIP tickets. Various ticket options are available now.
Friday, January 9
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
High-speed entertainment races into the Moody Center for two days of Monster Truck action. Fans can expect appearances from iconic trucks such as Bigfoot, Mega Wrex, and Bone Shaker, along with exciting new elements inspired by the new Glow-N-Fire theme. The show will also feature a transforming robot and expert stunts by the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Texas Performing Arts presents Stomp
The percussion sensation Stomp comes to Bass Concert Hall. Audiences will experience sounds brought to life by unorthodox instruments like brooms, hubcaps, matchbooks, and Zippo lighters for a rhythmic evening of music. Tickets to both shows are available now. This production is suitable for audiences of all ages.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Kevin Nealon
Comedic great Kevin Nealon performs a series of live shows at Capitol City Comedy Club. He’s best known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s and 1990s and for his roles in shows such as Weeds and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Shows are scheduled through January 11.
Saturday, January 10
Austin Camerata & The Cathedral present East Austin Cello Fest
Classical music takes the stage at The Cathedral as part of East Austin Cello Fest. The event features performances by eight cellists from Austin Camerata who will each play their choice of selections from various centuries and genres for a diverse program. The setlist includes renditions of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Mahler’s Adagietto, and A-ha’s Take On Me. A limited number of tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, January 11
H-E-B presents Live Well, Your Way Day
Jumpstart your wellness resolutions at the South Congress H-E-B. Live Well, Your Way Day highlights include product samples, healthy cooking demonstrations, specials on H-E-B Organics, educational kiosks, and giveaways. The event will also include a special appearance by Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas who will participate in a live conversation about wellness and will lead a fitness demonstration. Admission is free and open to the public.