Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Experience the city’s bustling outdoor spaces at these can’t-miss film, food, and entertainment happenings. Screen the classic summer thriller Jaws, or catch a live concert at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, June 5
West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The World of Hunt Slonem"
West Chelsea Contemporary welcomes guests to their immersive exhibition "The World of Hunt Slonem" in its final days on display. The experience features more than 100 works by Slonem across diverse media such as glowboxes, oil paintings, neon pieces, and blown glass. Visitors can check out the exhibition through June 8.
Friday, June 6
Bullock Texas State History Museum presents Music Under the Star
Outdoor entertainment returns to the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Music Under the Star is a month-long, weekly event series that features live music concerts in the museum’s Capitol Mall Amphitheater. Guests can enjoy a performance by Luke Bulla with Sentimental Family Band this week. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for a comfortable listening experience. Admission is free and open to the public.
Pod Meets World Live: The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour
Former stars of the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World record their popular podcast, Pod Meets World, in front of a live audience at the Paramount Theatre. Fans will listen to Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle as they reminisce on the show’s most memorable episodes, interview fellow actors, and reconnect with members of the cast. A limited number of tickets are available.
Saturday, June 7
Soul of Austin Culture Fest
Celebrate the diverse cultures of Central Texas at the Asian American Resource Center. Festival highlights include live performances, food offerings, an art market, and more from local Black, African, Native American, Asian, and Latin American communities. Admission is free and open to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit the festival calendar.
Old Bakery & Emporium presents Midsummer Festival
Swedish American heritage is showcased and celebrated at Old Bakery and Emporium’s annual Midsummer Festival. Activities include a flower crown-making station, Swedish treats, live music by the Norrsken Three, a live set by DJ Boozwa, and Swedish activities for all ages to enjoy. Festival admission is free.
Alamo Drafthouse presents Jaws on the Water
Take to the waters at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark for an evening of cinematic thrills featuring one of Hollywood’s most notorious sharks on the silver screen. Viewers can enjoy the iconic 1975 film Jaws on the massive inflatable outdoor screen while floating in inner tubes to watch the iconic 1975 film. Tickets are available. Screenings are scheduled through July 26.
H-Town Throwdown
Houson’s hip-hop legends perform live at the Round Rock Amp for an evening of Texas-bred entertainment. This year’s lineup includes Paul Wall, Lil’ Flip, Scarface, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, and Devin the Dude. General admission, premium, and VIP tickets are available now.