Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Clear your schedule. The city is stacked with can’t-miss happenings and we’ve got the scoop on them all. Enjoy a slate of movies at the Pan African Film Festival, or get creative with Future Front and local artists at the Line Hotel. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, July 30
Austin Film Society presents Pan African Film Festival
AFS Cinema hosts Los Angeles' Pan African Film Festival on its silver screens this weekend. Festival highlights include a slate of screenings ranging from shorts to documentaries, exclusive Q&A sessions, and a free filmmaker panel. Events are scheduled through August 2. Festival passes are on sale now.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Patrick Warburton
Comedian and voice actor Patrick Warburton takes the stage at Cap City Comedy Club for three consecutive nights. Warburton has starred in Fox's The Tick, and Netflix's Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events. He is also well known for voicing characters in films such as Emperor's New Groove and The Bee Movie. His voice is best known as Joe from the hit Fox animated series Family Guy. General admission and couples package tickets are available.
Toasty Badger's Blind Book Swap Dinner
Enjoy a twist on your typical book club and grab a bite while mingling with fellow readers at Toasty Badger. Guests to the Blind Book Swap Dinner will bring a wrapped book of their choice and swap it with another guest during the event. The night will also feature a three-course dinner prepared by the Toasty Badger culinary crew. Get tickets on OpenTable.
Saturday, August 1
Future Front presents Play With Clay, Collage & Charcoal
Get creative at the Line Hotel Austin with an all-day event hosted by local collective Future Front. Highlights include collage, clay, and mindful drawing workshops lead by local artists Tanya Zal, Brittany Bosco, Selina Wagner, and Xochi Solis. All experience levels are welcome. Day passes and tickets to individual workshops are available.
The B-Side Experience: A Cultural Men’s Day Kickback & Ode to Hip-Hop
The African American Cultural and Heritage Facility hosts an all-day, barbershop culture-inspired block party for guests of all ages. Visitors can participate in spades and dominos tournaments, enter best-dressed contests, receive haircuts, explore a local vendor market, and more. Admission is free. Some activities require an entry fee to participate. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Georgetown presents Blazin’ Beer Crawl
Take a trip outside of the city limits to the Georgetown Visitors Center to explore and enjoy craft beers from local breweries and beyond. Blazin’ Beer Crawl attendees will receive an electronic map of all participating locations and can plan their own crawl routes to sample suds and visit neighborhood vendors. Food trucks will also be available along the crawl path to fuel the adventure. General admission and VIP tickets are available.
Austin City Limits Live presents Dogstar in concert
California rock band Dogstar plays at Austin City Limits Live. Since the group formed in the early 1990s, they have released hit songs like “Everything Turns Around” and “Joy.” Dogstar comes to Austin in support of their new album, All In Now. Get tickets on AXS.