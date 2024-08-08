Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Fabulous festivities, live music, and a touch of artistic adventure are on our entertainment radar for the days ahead. Celebrate Austin Pride at the W Austin WET Deck or with parade fun at the Capitol. Comedy shows and live concerts make the perfect case for keeping a busy schedule. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, August 8
Cap City Comedy Club presents Angelina Martin
Austin’s own Angelina Martin is the latest featured performer at Capitol City Comedy Club. She’s best known for her role as a host of Buzzkill at The Buzz Mill, Austin’s longest-running weekly stand-up show. General admission tickets are available for purchase.
Friday, August 9
W Austin WET Deck presents PRIDE Drag Night Swim
Kick off Austin Pride weekend with a dip in the pool and plenty of party vibes at the W Austin WET Deck. Highlights of the nighttime swim event include live drag performances by Vylette Ward and Lavender Thug and Pride-inspired drink specials. A limited number of tickets are available.
Moody Center presents Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right Tour
Moody Center welcomes comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco to the stage as part of his It Ain’t Right tour. He’s best known for his recent roles in films including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Somewhere in Queens, and his comedy specials on networks and platforms such as Comedy Central and Netflix. Go to Ticketmaster for more information.
Saturday, August 10
Austin Pride Parade & Festival
Celebrate Austin’s Pride season in full fanfare at this year’s festival and parade. Festival highlights include celebrity appearances, drag show performances, dance parties, vendors, and more LGBTQ+-inspired entertainment. The parade will begin at 8 pm at the Capitol and will end at the Congress Avenue Bridge near Cesar Chavez Street. Tickets are available now.
Art For The People Gallery presents Art Quest
Journey through the Art for the People Gallery and Good Dad Studios when you participate in a scavenger hunt with a creative twist. Art Quest participants will receive a bingo card at the starting point in Art for the People and will have the chance to chat with Austin artists, shop and browse their work, and learn about art while they embark on their hunt. Prizes will be awarded. Admission to Art Quest is free.
Sunday, August 11
El Raval presents “Que Cute!” Drag Show
Local neighborhood restaurant and tapas bar El Raval hosts an evening of fun-filled drag and delicious Spanish fusion flavors as a finale to Austin Pride. Guests can enjoy a live performance by Natalia Fate and fellow queens Leia Sakura Dior, Xareni Navarrete, and Euphoria. Admission is free. Reservations via OpenTable are encouraged.
Emo's Austin presents SiR in concert
California-based R&B artist SiR performs live at Emo's Austin. The voice of songs like “John Redcorn” and “Hair Down” comes to Austin in support of his new album, Heavy. Get tickets and more information on Live Nation.