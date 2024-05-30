Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
The local entertainment scene is heating up over the next several days, according to our forecast. Catch exclusive panels and special reunions at the ATX TV Festival, or get lost in the paintings of legendary artists Vincent van Gogh and Oscar-Claude Monet. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, May 30
Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experiences
Experience what it’s like to be immersed in the work of legendary impressionist painters Vincent van Gogh and Oscar-Claude Monet at Austin American-Statesman. These visual presentations use advanced projection technology to create a journey into some of each artists’ most famous paintings. Visitors can watch masterpieces come alive and flow across multi-surface interactive elements for a unique glimpse into the artists’ minds and work. The experience is open through September 13. Visitors can see just one exhibit or both.
Austin Film Society presents Wildcat with Ethan Hawke
AFS Cinema hosts exclusive screenings of 2024 drama, Wildcat, directed and co-written by acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke. The story made popular by Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor comes to life on the silver screen, with a starring cast including Maya Hawke and Laura Linney. Hawke will participate in a Q&A session after the end credits roll. Tickets for both screenings are available.
ATX TV Festival
The city’s premiere television festival returns for another year of all things broadcast and syndication at various venues in Downtown Austin. Among the festival highlights are exclusive screenings, Q&As, panel discussions, and reunions of classic shows and cult hits alike. This year’s featured series includes Suits, Fantasmas, Hacks, Fargo, and more. Get more information on the ATX Television Festival website. Programming continues through June 2.
Friday, May 31
Justin Timberlake in concert
Pop star crooner Justin Timberlake heads to Austin as part of his latest national tour. Timberlake performs live at Moody Center in support of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. The longtime star is best known for his time as lead singer of N*SYNC and his solo career, marked by hit songs such as “Selfish” and “Mirrors.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, June 1
Date Nite Gallery Grand Opening Celebration
South Austin art spot Date Nite Gallery welcomes the public to its grand opening celebration complete with original artwork, live music, and good vibes. Party guests can explore the work of showcase artist Landry McMeans and browse a selection of locally-made home decor and crafts. Additional highlights include gourmet bites, cocktails, and NA spirits, plus a makers market curated by Courtney Crash. Admission is free and open to the public.
Sunday, June 2
Faye Fearless presents Nautickle - Naughty Lesbian Boat Party
Hit the water to mix, mingle, and make new friends aboard the Nautickle Naughty Lesbian Boat Party. Guests will depart from Beach Front Boat Rentals to enjoy activities including swimming, water slides, dancing, and more. The boat pary series hosted by Faye Fearless continues through October 6.
Open Canopy
Eastside locale Canopy Austin continues its monthly open house-style event for visitors to explore. Guests can browse dozens of private art studios, shop retail, and take tours of buildings on the grounds. Food and drinks by Sa-ten cafe will be available for purchase onsite. Open Canopy is hosted on the first weekend of each month. Admission is free and open to the public.