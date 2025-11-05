$1 per band
New $11 concert series brings Red River Street to life on Wednesdays
A new concert series is bringing venues on Red River Street together on a monthly basis for low-cost local shows. Why Not Wednesdays on Red River will show off 11 bands each month for a ticket price of $11.
This initiative is courtesy of the Red River Cultural District, both the area around Red River Street and the nonprofit organization that promotes what goes on there and secures funding for venues and artists. Locals may have participated in similar programming, including the much larger festivals Free Week and Hot Summer Nights. (The next Free Week is scheduled for January 9 and 10.)
Why Not Wednesdays will be similar, but only across four venues: the indoor stage at Stubb’s, Chess Club, Feels So Good, and The 13th Floor. Every third Wednesday from 5-9 pm, attendees will be able to pop in for any sets they want with one ticket.
The first Why Not Wednesdays installment will happen November 19, featuring the following artists:
- Stubb’s: Los Alcos, Dorio, Rococo Disco, dodo
- Chess Club: Pataphysics, Total Diamonds, Cheap Fix
- Feels So Good: No More Mr Nice Guy (DJ Set)
- The 13th Floor: The Ripe, Guzzler, Dayeater
Tickets in the form of wristbands for the inaugural event are on sale now here. Attendees can pick up their wristbands anytime from 4-9 m the day of the show at Feels So Good (601 E. 7th Street), a clothing store that hosts small events (like the DJ set above). Ticket sales support the Red River Cultural District's community programming, including payment to the artists at Why Not Wednesdays.
The series is sponsored by Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Attendees will see the liquors in specials across the district, plus some pop-up activations at the venues.
Other pop-ups from month-to-month will also feature art, tattoos, records, and other retail. At December's event, that will mean a pop-up from Goose Gore Tattoos. Artists will come armed with flash sheets inspired by the district and music in general. There will also a holiday market featuring a variety of local vendors.
More information on Why Not Wednesdays and a newsletter sign-up form are available at redriverculturaldistrict.org.