On The Road Again
Willie Nelson pays tribute to a legendary roadie in upcoming documentary
Behind great touring musicians are teams of roadies, and Willie Nelson is helping draw attention to one of the men who first made it possible. A new documentary called Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies follows the achievements of Benjamin H. Dorcy, III, a.k.a. Lovey, who the film credits with being the world's first roadie.
The film will premiere at the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) on Sunday, April 27 at the historic Texas Theater. It's a long-awaited event, as the film has been in the works for 16 years.
Put simply, a roadie is someone who travels with a band to help set up equipment. But a roadie's life isn't always lived completely behind the scenes. Some bands have legendary roadies that were with them every step of the way, generating fan-favorite stories or even inspiring creative revelations.
“It’s one thing to have a bunch of good ideas, but to make them work and to put them into action, you need someone like Ben to do it, and he never failed," said Nelson, as quoted in a press release.
The release describes Dorcy as "the first and oldest roadie who shaped music history, pioneered an entire profession, and rivaled time itself to keep the show on the road." He made his mark in country music, specifically, working with Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, John Wayne, and more. Waylon Jennings even wrote "Ode to Ben" as a tribute to Dorsy.
Some of the above musicians appear in the film to discuss Dorsy's impact alongside some clips of the man himself.
The film dives into some of Dorsy's past, including family tragedy, a World War II head injury, and his escapades across a seven-decade career. It does more than shine a light on the work Dorsy did; the trailer raises the question of how Dorsy came to be associated with so many significant stars, implying that he had an eye for (or a hand in) who would later make it big.
“Ben has a shared legacy with all the artists he worked with because he was able to help them create their legacy,” said co-director Amy Lee Nelson. “We want as many people as possible to get to know Lovey. I hope audiences come away with a deep appreciation for the folks working behind the scenes in all the ways we don’t usually think about. Let us consider and appreciate the folks who chose vocations where, when they’re really good at their job, they go largely unnoticed.”
The release also notes Dorsy's perseverance several times, painting a picture of a resilient worker not just in body but in spirit.
“When you stop doing what you love is when you fade away,” said Amy Nelson. “Ben was happy until the end.”
Film poster for Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies at DIFFPhoto by Piper Ferguson
Folks tuning in from home can listen to the companion concept album for Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies, which compiles songs used in and inspired by the film, "reimagined by some of today’s top artists." Finally, Dorsy's 100th birthday, March 19, 2025, will mark the first-ever National Roadie Day.
Festival passes are now on sale starting at $100.