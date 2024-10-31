Fun on the Schedule
Your weekend guide to Buda's inaugural Railcar Revival music festival
The inaugural Railcar Revival music festival is coming up November 9 in Buda, at Buda City Park, bringing with it fantastic food and drinks, local vendors, and a stellar lineup.
But the fun doesn't have to stop there. This is the perfect opportunity for a weekend getaway in Buda, about 20 minutes south of downtown Austin.
Here's your insider's guide to having the best time at Railcar Revival, along with where to eat and hang out in the town that began as a bustling railroad depot and quickly became a beloved destination for travelers seeking delicious food and memorable experiences.
Festival highlights
Live music: Enjoy performances showcasing a diverse range of musical styles. On the bill are Treaty Oak Revival, Reckless Kelly, Ty Meyers, Cody Canada and the Departed, and Julianna Rankin, with DJ Jonathan Terrell spinning tunes throughout the event.
Food and drink: Savor mouthwatering barbecue and a variety of food options that pay homage to Buda’s culinary roots. The Smokeyard will gather some of the state's best, including Bar-A-BBQ, Rollin Smoke ATX BBQ, 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, Smokey Joe's BBQ, and Buda's own Louie's Craft BBQ.
Don’t miss The Depot Beer Garden, featuring cold beverages and college football broadcasts so you can cheer on your favorite teams.
Chillax Sno Cones.Courtesy photo
Vendors: Statewide vendors such as Whiskey Bent Hat Co., Tumbleweed TexStyles, and Ranch Bros. Outdoors will be making an appearance, alongside some of Buda’s favorite small businesses showcasing their wares, .
Buda vendors will even provide their shoppers with a limited-edition drawstring bag to easily store and transport their treasures during the festival. Vendors include:
- Saint Montegren’s Florist, featuring festival-ready headbands and dried and fresh floral accessories to complete any outfit.
- Salon Off Main will offer festival fun hair accessories such as clip-in color accents and more.
- JNH Design specializes in custom embroidered goods.
- Tasty Puffs Cotton Candy, a family-run business in Buda, that makes some seriously tasty gourmet flavored cotton candy.
- Chillax Sno Cones is a family-owned local business serving New Orleans-style shaved ice.
- Embrace the Grind specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, nitro cold brew, and more.
- Grace Monroe Boutique, an upscale local boutique offering unique high-quality products.
- Fire & Ice Sweets & Treats lets you indulge in freeze-dried candies, fruits, and vegetables, along with homemade treats, desserts, and healthy options.
- Teal House Coffee and Bakery, a local, family-owned and operated business known for the best cinnamon rolls in Austin, as well as delicious high quality kolaches and croissants.
- Louie’s Craft BBQ is a Texas-style family barbecue restaurant that will be located at The Smokeyard on the festival grounds.
- Inspired Minds Art Center will help you start your holiday shopping early by picking up handcrafted art at the festival.
JNH Design.Courtesy photo
Railcar Revival's gates open at 3:30 pm, with live music beginning at 4 pm. But don't forget there is so much to do just steps away from the festival grounds — here are some ideas of where to spend your weekend in Buda:
Friday night
Grab dinner at Dos Olivos, whereOld World tradition meets Texas charm with fresh, from-scratch food plus flights of local wine, beer, and margaritas.
Dos Olivos.Facebook
Stop by for a nightcap at Nightcap, located within Taste on Main. The family-owned steak and seafood eatery also has great cocktails and beautiful patio seating — keep it in mind for weekend brunch, too.
Saturday morning
Start your day with handcrafted coffee at Meridian and pick up some pastries to help fuel you for the day. Abuelita's is also a great choice for breakfast tacos and Mexican-style pastries, and Nate’s is a coffee shop by day and local bar at night with a beautiful patio.
Join in a small-town parade through downtown Buda in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day on November 11.
Late riser? Stop in for brunch at Mudbugs, which serves elevated Cajun cuisine — and some of the best craft cocktails in town — plus delicious brunch options in a meticulously restored grain barn.
If tacos are more your thing, Chavelo’s Mexican Restaurant is a lively, casual spot with colorful decor offering Mexican and American eats from morning 'til night.
Saturday afternoon
Missed brunch? There are plenty of places where you can grab a delicious lunch. Proof Liquor and Deli offers delectable deli sandwiches plus an array of award-winning wines, craft beers, and speciality liquors.
Ma'Coco.Courtesy photo
Ma’Coco is a Baja California kitchen dishing out everything from tacos to mole to fresh fruit frescas and cocktails. The family-owned Esther’s Tex Mex has a festive atmosphere, full bar, and patio seating.
Hit up Jake’s Pizza Pit Stop, a food truck offering next-level pizza, or Main Street Pizzeria & Beer Garden for pizza, sandwiches, and wings, plus a full bar and lots of TVs for watching sports.
Buda Soda Fountain is an old-fashioned soda fountain offering a variety of goods, including ice cream, candy, floats phosphates, shakes, malts, sundaes, and more.
Pregame before the festival at some of the coolest hot spots in town, including Willie’s Joint for burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more with a Jumbotron TV for sports, indoor-outdoor seats, a playground, and live music.
Budaful Tavern is serving up delicious small bites and innovative cocktails, along with patio seating and live music to get you in a concert mood.
Sunday, before you hit the road
Progress Coffee is the perfect place to stop on your way out of town, or before you hit up the Budaful Farmers Market at the City Park Pavilion, held every Sunday from 10 am-2 pm.
Brooklyn's Down South.Facebook
Grab brunch at Brooklyn’s Down South, located in the historic Buda grocery building on Main Street. Fill up on Southern-style food, burgers and Cajun cuisine plus cocktails and patio seating.
Enjoy the blended sound of country, rock, Americana, and folk combined with some of Central Texas’s favorite bites, cold drinks, and more. Buy your tickets to Railcar Revival here to Railcar Revival here.