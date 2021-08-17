Whataburger beefs up fashion line with new outdoor apparel from Academy

In the ongoing saga of which popular American restaurant brand serves up the best apparel, one fast-food eatery — an official Texas treasure — has hooked another Lone Star State biz with its fashionable wear.

San Antonio-based Whataburger has teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors, headquartered in the Houston suburb of Katy, to launch a new co-branded line of apparel they say is “worthy of a Texas-sized summer celebration.”

The new apparel line includes breathable short-sleeved woven fishing shirts, long-sleeved lightweight performance crew shirts, boat shorts, and caps, with Academy noting that, like other clothing in its Magellan Outdoors brand, each item was made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind — and perhaps french fry fanatics, considering several items in the line either include images of the iconic Whataburger tater sticks or offer the perfectly sized pockets for toting some fries to go.

“We had fun working with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors brand to design Whataburger apparel we know our fans will be hooked on,” says Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a release. “We hope our family members and fans enjoy hitting the waterways sporting some of these brand-new items.”

Fans can stock up on their Whataburger wardrobe for a limited time at Academy’s 106 locations across Texas, and customers who spend $20 or more in the store on items from the collection will get a free special-edition Whataburger and Magellan Outdoors table tent while supplies last.

If you’re one of those unlucky folks who don’t reside in the great state of Texas, you can still get in on the goods by shopping online for “styles so good you can taste it.”

The new apparel might be an acquired taste, but considering Texans’ cult-like love of all things Whataburger, the line could end up bringing home the bacon for the two brands. And with most apparel in the line running about $20-$25, you may just have a few bucks left over for a jalapeño and cheese Whataburger.

This isn’t Whataburger’s first foray into the fashion realm. Texas’ favorite burger chain has dabbled previously, releasing an awesome ugly holiday sweater, beanie and scarf set, socks, Hawaiian swim trunks, custom Whataburger cowboy boots, sneakers, and even a backpack emblazoned with the iconic Whataburger fries, among other oddly tantalizing apparel.

Of course, Whataburger isn't the only restaurant serving up fashionable garb. Recently, Texas-based Pizza Hut released its line of cheesy Pizza Hut Tastewear, and the doughnut-slinging Dunkin’ brand offers everything from shoelaces and scrunchies to T-shirts, a bow tie, and even a satin robe and veil for that bride who has everything else.

As for Whataburger’s newest fast-food fashion line with Academy, the two brands are hoping to hook outdoor enthusiasts who reel in a Whatacatch fish sandwich as often as they do a largemouth bass.

“This is the first-ever collaboration between Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors’ exclusive Magellan Outdoors brand. It’s the secret sauce to fishing fashion,” says Lawrence Lobpries, Academy’s senior vice president of marketing. “We’re excited to pair two iconic Texas brands together for a fun summer treat you can only find at Academy.”