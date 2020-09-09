Giant Austin vintage shop paves way for second 10,000-square-foot location

In August, vintage shop Pavement announced the opening of a massive, 10,000-square-foot space on South Lamar Boulevard. Now, the Houston-born brand is announcing a second Austin location near the University of Texas campus to open in December, "just in time for the holiday season."

The clothing store will take over the former Centennial Liquor Stop at 2932 Guadalupe St. Like its South Austin sister shop, the newest Pavement will also clock in at a whopping 10,000 square feet. The Drag location is also less than a block from Buffalo Exchange and around the corner from Lo-Fi Vintage, thus creating a sort of vintage district.

Pavement offers new and recycled clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and men. As CultureMap reported in August, co-managing partners Avery Robinson and Trent Sellers spent 12 months buying inventory to fill the massive South Lamar store, and the store has been purchasing gently worn items and vintage pieces directly from local customers since before it opened its doors on August 14.

“We’re so grateful for the enthusiastic response to our South Lamar location and plan to continue that momentum into our second store,” said Robinson in a September 8 press release. “The newest Pavement will feature the same thoughtful, eclectic mix of men’s and women’s fashions, offering buy/sell/trade options.”

As Robinson mentioned, along with browsing 10,000 square feet of fashions, customers can also sell current, gently worn clothing, shoes, and accessories and freshly laundered vintage pieces, which can be exchanged for either cash or trade to be used inside the store.

"Austinites have such a wide range of street style and fashion flair — we’re the perfect fit for this city,” said Sellers back in August. "People love the elements of discovery, high-energy creativity and great value, which is our claim to fame.”

For the fashionistas who just can't wait until December to get their funky fix, Pavement's South Austin shop is currently open at 611 S. Lamar Blvd. Hours are 10 am-9 pm, daily. To make an appointment to sell clothing and accessories, call 512-551-3132. Currently, the shop is offering cash at 40 percent of the item's retail value or store credit and 50 percent of the retail value.