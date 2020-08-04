Funky South Austin vintage shop opens in 10,000-square-foot space

A massive vintage and resale clothing shop specializing in hard-to-find items is moving into town. Pavement promises a "a welcome dose of fashion excitement in the midst of a long, hot, sheltered summer" when it officially opens its doors at 611 S. Lamar Blvd. on August 14.

Pavement specializes in both new and recycled clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and men, offering what it calls a "thoughtful, spirited approach to local shoppers." The company began in Houston in 2011 when it opened Pavement's sister shop, The Leopard Lounge, in that city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

“We’ve been working on this store for at least a year, and [are] thrilled to finally open the doors and give Austin the most exciting, satisfying, surprising shopping experience of their lives,” said co-managing partner Avery Robinson.

Buying for the massive, 10,000-square-foot South Austin shop has been underway for the last 12 months, notes a release, with buyers actively seeking out looks tailored specifically to Austin's fashion scene.

"Austinites have such a wide range of street style and fashion flair — we’re the perfect fit for this city,” said co-managing partner Trent Sellers in a release.

"People love the elements of discovery, high-energy creativity and great value, which is our claim to fame.”

Along with poring over the warehouse-sized space for their new look, customers can recycle their old clothing for cash or trade-in value. "Our buy counters are open all day everyday for you to drop off clothing you no longer wear and grab some cash or trade in exchange for them," the company says on its website.

Current and on-trend items — including clothing, accessories, and shoes — should be gently worn, notes the release. Sellers looking to unload unique pieces or vintage clothing should make sure everything is freshly laundered. For detailed buying and selling instructions, head to Pavement's social media pages, website, or call 512-551-3132.

The shop is currently open for buy only, meaning it's only purchasing items to add to its inaugural inventory. Now through August 12, customers interested in selling their clothing will receive 40 percent off the store’s retail price to customers (sellers usually receive 35 percent) or they may opt for a store credit at 50 percent of Pavement’s retail value.