South Congress Shift
Austin jeweler to take over South Congress space left by Mi Casa Gallery
Kendra Scott already has one high-value location on South Congress Avenue, but a spin-off store is taking over another much-discussed storefront. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is moving into the space left behind by Mi Casa Gallery at 1700 S. Congress Ave.
Yellow Rose, a collection that debuted during South by Southwest in 2023, is getting its own space for the first time in fall of 2024 after operating from the Kendra Scott store and occasional pop-ups. More so than the broader Kendra Scott brand, these pieces focus on personalization and a Western look. Local artisans are invited into the space for residencies, and some of the custom elements are gathered from thrift stores.
The departure of Mi Casa in April sparked heated conversations about the future of the space and South Congress in general. Some Austinites feel strongly that longtime local businesses on South Congress should be protected, but without an immediate solution in place, some properties are seeing their rent tripled.
Mi Casa Gallery is now called Camino and is located at 209 East Main Street Suite A in Johnson City.
The Kendra Scott team emphasized the history of the storefront in a release, promising to "[honor] Mi Casa’s heritage as an Austin shopping destination after 30 years of business."
It is not clear at this stage how Kendra Scott plans to pay homage, but more details are promised closer to the opening date. Kendra Scott is itself a long-running brand, having started in Austin in 2002 and moved to South Congress eight years later. The brand now sells accessories nationwide.
“Bringing the first brick-and-mortar Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott store to South Congress, where I opened my very first Kendra Scott store in 2010, is incredibly exciting," said Scott in the release. "Austin has been our home for over 20 years, and I'm honored to continue showcasing our Texas roots on this ever-growing South Congress footprint."
More information about Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is available at kendrascott.com.