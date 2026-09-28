Halloween sale gathers costumes from theaters around Austin
A local theater organization is making past productions work for Austin's Halloween future. The Halloween Costume & Thrift Sale returns October 10 and 11 at Sterling Stage Austin, where visitors will be able to buy costumes used in shows. Last year's sale was so popular that this year there will be new VIP tickets for a small fee.
Austin's Halloween shoppers lost a major resource when local costume shop Lucy in Disguise closed in 2022 after 40 years in business. The store sold and rented costumes and vintage clothes. But those shoppers weren't completely on their own. Costume designer Jennifer Davis and ATX Theatre, an organization for theater-lovers and professionals, filled the gap with the help of other local costume designers and theater companies all over town.
The sale started in Davis' driveway four years ago.
"We want to ensure that the wardrobe and costuming items that our film and theatre industry uses have extended life after their good service in the arts," said Davis in a press release. "As more film and TV projects make their way back to Texas, we’d love to continue to grow this thing into a year-round thrift store someday."
ATX Theatre founder Sharron Anderson added, "This sale rolls out a festive, local vibe. Think funky pop-up thrift store mixed with Austin's beloved Lucy in Disguise costume shop — R.I.P., Lucy's!"
Guests to the 2026 sale can expect to browse custom costumes, vintage and everyday clothes, 500 historical period sewing patterns, handmade hats, and materials that are waiting for a new purpose, the press release says. Some of the participating theaters and stores include the Archive Theatre, Walking Shadow Shakespeare, and Fashion Love Affair. The founder of Shrewd Productions will also bring some Halloween-themed jewelry.
Individual vendors will operate their own racks, and the floor will be divided into different zones to help organize the browsing. Vendor applications are still open at the time of this article's publication.
New this year, a VIP ticket ($5) lets shoppers in two hours early, from 10 am to noon, on the first day, Saturday. After the VIP shopping period is over, everyone else enters for free until the market closes at 5 pm. Guests are welcome to walk in, but those who register in advance at the same link will get priority entry. Volunteers will enter even earlier to help set up, giving them an additional preview.
The Halloween Costume & Thrift Sale runs from 10 am to 5 pm both days.