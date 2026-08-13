Shan at the Cottage
Philanthropic Austin lifestyle brand puts heart in first physical store
Austinites will soon be able to visit a popular online clothing brand in person at its first brick-and-mortar store. House of Shan, known for its hand-drawn heart logo and commitment to donating proceeds, will open the House of Shan Cottage at 8907 Bee Caves Rd. on August 28.
On opening day, the Cottage will welcome guests starting at noon with coffee and pastries; then there will be an opening celebration with DJs, cocktails, and snacks from 4-7 pm. The first 50 customers to make a purchase will receive a gift they can only get at the Cottage, and giveaways throughout the day will hook visitors up with gift cards, hats, socks, and a new tan hoodie that's also exclusive to the location.
Founder Shannon Buth started the brand in Austin in 2020, dedicating it to her late mother. Buth called her mother's passing a "big turning point" and the brand "a love letter to her." The heart logo, dubbed the Imperfect Heart, represents love that leans into imperfections.
The store stocks apparel, gifts, home décor, jewelry, and books, a press release says. That includes custom trucker hats, the brand's signature, in a variety of bright, pastel, and jewel tones.
Since 2020, House of Shan has raised more than $280,000 for women's and children's charities. Funds have gone to the Center for Child Protection, New Moms, the Kawasaki Kids Foundation, the UGLI Foundation, CASA of Travis County, and Save A Child's Heart. Purchases at the Cottage will contribute funds to a new nonprofit partner every month.
August's partner is Pop-up Birthday, which packs personalized birthday party boxes for children in the foster care system across Central Texas. House of Shan will donate $5 from every purchase in August.