A Visit from Leatherology
Kendra Scott hosts Dallas leather brand for 4-day pop-up in Austin
From September 10-14, Kendra Scott on South Congress will play host to another Texas-born brand, Leatherology, for a four-day pop-up.
During these four days, guests can browse a curated selection of leather goods and have their pieces customized in-store with an exclusive Austin-themed stamp as well as traditional letter debossing. They'll also get a first look at Kendra Scott's new eyewear collection. Both brands will dedicate 20 percent of proceeds to Kerr County Flood Relief.
Most Austinites are likely familiar with local jeweler Kendra Scott at this point; after all, this brand has been around for more than twenty years and now has three brick-and-mortar locations throughout the city. It's become well-known for its affordable, colorful, and usually delicate designs. But Leatherology might be a new name to many.
Rae Liu and her brother David co-founded Leatherology in Dallas in 2008, in order to "create a leather goods business that was more about minimalism [and] things that would last a long time, and a lot less to do with the changing tides of fashion," says Liu. "But at an accessible price point."
Though Liu and her brother started the business together, Liu emphasizes that the team is female-led; something they share with Kendra Scott.
Another commonality between the two Texas-based brands is their customizability and quality. Leatherology specializes in simple, high-quality leather goods like wallets and bags that are designed to be customized for each shopper, by keeping things like logos to a minimum on the front of the product. On the jewelry side, Kendra Scott famously allows shoppers to design their own high-quality jewelry with Color Bar by Kendra Scott.
It's these common characteristics that birthed the idea of the pop-up in the first place, says Liu.
"It's two Texas brands that are female-led with an emphasis on making something your own," she says. "We happen to know some people at Kendra Scott and they were looking to showcase other brands, and it just sounded like a great opportunity."
Though Leatherology was founded in Dallas, its products are ordinarily only sold online, direct-to-consumer. Occasionally over the years, there have been pop-ups similar to this one, so Liu is eager to get in some more face time in with customers.
"It's been a while since we've done something where we've gotten to meet our customers in person," she says, "so it will be a good change of pace for us."
The Leatherology pop-up will take place at Kendra Scott's flagship location, at 1701 South Congress Ave., from 10 am to 8 pm.