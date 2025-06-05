Always-on Opening
Permanent jewelry brand from Austin opens new flagship downtown
Although permanent jewelry isn't quite as permanent as a tattoo, the two arts have a lot in common; so too do the places to get them. Austin jewelry brand Loveweld's new flagship lounge offers an artistic space to add something new to Austinites' bodies, aid in self-expression, and have a special experience with family and friends.
The store is located at 632 N. Lamar Blvd. and will open Saturday, June 21. On opening day, community members are invited to join Loveweld for a grand opening party.
Loveweld creates high-quality, hand-tailored, permanent jewelry welded around the wrist, ankle, finger, or neck, creating that same special feeling of something beautiful and permanent, but with a lot less pain than a tattoo. This unique jewelry store first opened its doors in East Austin in 2020 and has expanded to 12 studios across the country.
The opening celebration will feature:
- Local vendors Harper Sage, Frankie Jean, Leslie Lenhard Jewelry, Lush, Claire Boston, LM Adornment, and Zen Haus Matcha Bar
- Food and drinks all day
- Giveaways and prizes
- 10 percent off select Loveweld jewelry
In a press release, Loveweld describes the new store as more than just a new shop, but a "destination to celebrate milestones, friendships, and self-expression." Much like a tattoo shop, customers can pop into Loveweld for a walk-in appointment, book ahead of time, or even reserve the space for private parties.
Loveweld's new flagship location will serve as a storefront and also a comfy place for friends and family to come together. Photo courtesy of Loveweld
“After five years on the East Side of Austin, we feel like we are putting down roots downtown,” says Loveweld founder Sarah Sides in the release. “Our flagship studio has been thoughtfully curated to feel like more than a store. We created a space that feels like a shared community treasure — where people can gather, celebrate, and create memories that are just as lasting as the jewelry itself.”
Customers can either book an appointment ahead of time (recommended) or walk into the shop. They'll pick out the style of ring, necklace, anklet, or bracelet that they want, then a certified Loveweld welder will custom fit it to their body and weld the piece of jewelry shut. No clasps or hooks; this jewelry is on for good.
Loveweld only uses high-quality, hypoallergenic materials like 14-karat solid gold and sterling silver, and each piece of jewelry comes with a lifetime warranty with complimentary repairs and sizing. Shoppers can also add charms, adjust their chains, or refresh the piece's style over time, making this permanent commitment to a piece of jewelry feel a lot more flexible.
Prices range depending on the piece of jewelry, but according to the website, rings start at $38, bracelets at $88, anklets at $128, necklaces at $168, and additional charms at $38.
The new flagship will be open Mondays through Sundays, from 11 am to 7 pm.