Ambitious Bathing
Meow Wolf founder's immersive Austin bathhouse opens waitlist
Sometime in the summer of 2027, a door will open at 901 Barton Springs Rd. that leads into an ancient Roman bathhouse — if it were merged with a neuroscientist's fever dream. That's the vision behind Submersive, a 20,000-square-foot immersive art bathhouse from the co-founder of Meow Wolf. The Barton Springs spot is set to debut as the brand's flagship location, and a founding membership waitlist is now available.
The concept comes from Corvas Brinkerhoff, who helped start Meow Wolf, a trippy immersive art company with experiences currently dotting the country. More than a fun place to see weird art, Meow Wolf is a giant puzzle or story for the visitor, allowing deep engagement that can stretch several multi-hour visits. Until the bathhouse opens, Austinites will have to travel to Houston or Grapevine to see a Meow Wolf project.
Now, Brinkerhoff is aiming to extend the Meow Wolf ethos to wellness, fusing hydrotherapy traditions that date back centuries with original art installations, cutting-edge technology, and the science of human consciousness.
The result, according to Brinkerhoff, isn't just a spa. "We're building a portal," he said in a recent press release, echoing language from other Meow Wolf projects.
It might sound like your standard tech marketing speak, but Meow Wolf has demonstrated again and again that its designers know how to make something awesome.
Guests at Submersive will move through 12 distinct indoor and outdoor environments, each one playing with different senses. Light, sound, and water are carefully calibrated to produce what the company describes as "profound and lasting state change." Every traditional thermal bathing modality at Submersive, including dry sauna, steam room, hot bath, and cold plunge, has been rethought from the ground up through the lens of transformation, body, mind, and spirit.
“The bathhouse has always been a place where people go to reset and reconnect," said Brinkerhoff. "We’re taking that ancient impulse and giving it the full power of immersive art and modern neuroscience. ... For example, we are building the world's most interesting and engaging sauna among many other fantastic experiences within the space. We are creating not just an entertainment experience or a spa experience, but access to an environment that takes people to an elevated state change.”
The choice of Austin for the flagship location was deliberate, as this city is known for its creative energy, outdoor culture, and appetite for all things weird. Tucked into surrounding green spaces in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood, this experience should feel like arriving at a luscious, luxurious spa — but many visitors will likely time their psychedelics to start hitting as they walk through the door. Sorry, "portal."
“Submersive was made for this city and this location, steps from Barton Springs, feels almost destined. We’re bringing something the world has never seen before to the heart of Austin," said Brinkerhoff.
Before the doors even officially open more than a year from now, Submersive is inviting Austinites to get ahead of the crowd. The company has launched a Founding Membership Waitlist, offering early joiners priority access to reservations, introductory pricing, and what the company describes as a special role in shaping the experience. Spots are limited, and given the buzz the concept is already generating, early interest will be high.
For a city that has seen its share of wellness trends come and go, Submersive represents something genuinely different in ambition, if not yet in execution. The proof, of course, will come when the first guests step through that portal in 2027, but the premise alone — a world-class spa from the minds behind Meow Wolf — is enough to start getting cautiously excited about.