E-commerce furniture brand Article to open physical store in Austin
The Article furniture brand, which sells its goods primarily online, is bringing its mid-century modern, Scandinavian, boho, and coastal aesthetic to a new store in Northwest Austin.
Article plans to open a 9,000-square-foot store during the first three months of 2027 at Great Hills Market (9828 Great Hills Trl.). Current tenants at the Arboretum-area shopping center include T.J. Maxx, Petco, Honest Mary’s, La Madeleine, and Modern Market.
“For more than a decade, Article succeeded through a digital-first model, meeting consumer demand for modern furniture online … We see physical retail as an extension of the business we built online and are approaching expansion with discipline,” said Article CEO and co-founder Aamir Baig in a press release.
The retailer says Austin historically ranks among its top 15 U.S. cities for e-commerce orders.
In a first for the brand, the Austin store will sell outdoor furniture year-round.
Article offers an assortment of modern furniture, including:
- Sofas
- Coffee tables
- Dining tables and chairs
- Bed frames, nightstands, and dressers
- Desks and office chairs
- Outdoor seating
- Decor such as rugs, lights, mirrors, and accent pillows
At Articles stores, shoppers can browse curated room “vignettes” and a collection of fabric swatches, and take advantage of free design services.
“Our stores give customers the opportunity to experience our products firsthand, discover the value we deliver, and shop with confidence,” Baig said.
The Austin store and a location set to open next year in Atlanta will bring Article’s store count to six. Article opened its first store two years ago in Vancouver, British Columbia, where it’s based. That was followed by locations in Toronto, San Francisco, and Bellevue, Washington.
“Nearly 70 percent of our in-store merchandise sales across our stores have come from new customers, demonstrating the power of physical retail to introduce Article to new audiences,” Baig said.