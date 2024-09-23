First impressions
How much Austin homeowners should budget for curb appeal this fall
Austin's tremendous growth over the years has brought a boom in residential development. There are beautiful homes to be found throughout the area, and Austin homeowners are among the best in the country at maintaining their curb appeal — or at least the most committed.
So says Thumbtack's 2024 list of the top 10 cities with the best curb appeal in the country, which ranks Austin No. 2 for the second consecutive year. The study was based on an analysis of curb appeal projects from August 2023 to August 2024, which was ranked by project frequency.
Maintaining beauty doesn't come cheap. Thumbtack, a home services website, found that Austinites should budget nearly $3,600 for their autumn outdoor projects – such as gutter cleanings, sprinkler system winterization, tree trimming, lawn fertilizing, and more.
The report also made suggestions for outdoor weatherization projects, which Austinites should heed now that Texas winters are less predictable due to climate change, they say.
"To protect your home from rain, cold, and snow, we recommend sealing your deck, caulking gaps, and insulating doors and windows," the report's author wrote. "These steps help keep warm air in and moisture out, ensuring your home’s exterior is ready for winter."
Homeowners who want to make a big impression with their lawn next spring should start working on it this fall, they say. Projects like overseeding and aerating the yard, regular weeding, and pruning shrubs, trees, and perennials ahead of the winter months will help improve curb appeal for the next year, according to the report.
But if a homeowner prefers the trendy look of a less manicured (yet still green) yard, we're not here to judge. Leaving more room for greenery in the backyard can make a home look more lush.
What it all costs
Of course, service costs are a major factor when determining how much to budget for these projects. The national average cost estimate for tree trimming can ring up at $718, while pressure washing or shrub trimming can easily cost over $300.
"Some projects like leaf cleanup and fertilizing can be DIYed, but others like gutter cleaning and tree trimming should be left to the pros to avoid costly, and dangerous mistakes," the report said. "Bundling home projects like aerating, fertilizing, weeding, and overseeding with a lawn care professional can also help you save money as you plan ahead."
In 2023, Thumbtack estimated Austin homeowners would spend up to $15,627 for the year to boost their curb appeal on "medium-sized" home improvement projects like garage door or gutter replacements. For multiple large-scale projects – such as exterior repainting, property fence replacement, or sprinkler system installations – costs could add up to $25,000 in Austin. (No such annual figure was given in the new report.)
The only city to outrank Austin with the best curb appeal in 2024 is Atlanta, Georgia, which claimed No. 1 for the second year in a row. Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas' curb appeal improved over the last year to land the city in the No. 4 spot.
The top 10 cities with the best curb appeal are:
- No. 1 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 2 – Austin, Texas
- No. 3 – Charlotte, North Carolina
- No. 4 – Dallas, Texas
- No. 5 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 6 – Denver, Colorado
- No. 7 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 8 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 9 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 10 – Raleigh, North Carolina