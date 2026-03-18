Retro Reuse
Austin Creative Reuse opens new store section for antiques and oddities
Austin's newest destination for "antiques, curiosities, and retro items" isn't actually a new store at all; it's a new section at Austin Creative Reuse (ACR). The center for pre-owned craft supplies has officially introduced Batreuse's Emporium for high-quality, whole items that "aren't ready to be turned into something new," a March 16 social media post announced.
ACR explained that donations sometimes contain items that are rare or otherwise probably not something to be modified for art. Still, these items are worth sending home with someone new. The Emporium will display them for Austin shoppers first. After some time, if they haven't been picked up, ACR will list them on eBay for Charity. (ACR is the charity that benefits.)
In a particularly organized stroke of inspiration considering Austin's proclivity for chaotic antique shopping, ACR has added tags to each piece detailing its history, retail price, and actual price. Shoppers will have to ask a staff member or volunteer to remove items from cases, but then they'll check out with the rest of their haul at the regular registers.
Photos of the initial display show a wide variety of what can be purchased at the emporium. Tea sets and vases make up at least an entire case. Another case shows off jewelry, while shelves host old magazines, geodes, a fur stole, a serger sewing machine, a stand mixer, a Faber-Castell brush pen set, and more.
To celebrate the Emporium's opening, ACR invites visitors on Friday, March 20, to a free drop-in origami class. "Origami queen" Kelly, a core volunteer at the shop, will teach guests to make origami bats in honor of the "unofficial" reuse mascot and namesake of the emporium, Ms. Batreuse. The class will be held from noon to 3 pm.
Austin Creative Reuse has been in the community since 2009. Donations range from the items listed above to painting supplies, fabrics, yarn, scrapbook materials, games, beads, photos, and even home improvement tools. According to the shop's website, it has a 97 percent diversion rate. That means it sends less than 3 percent of donations to a landfill.
The store is located at 2005 Wheless Ln. Anyone can shop during regular store hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. However, donors must make an appointment.