If the new year brings tackling long-awaited renovation projects for Austin homeowners, then an outdated kitchen should be high on the priority list, according to Houzz.
The online interior design platform just released its 2026 Kitchen Trends Study, which surveyed nearly 1,800 homeowners to discover emerging trends for recent, current, or planned kitchen renovation projects.
Compared to last year's report, more homeowners are becoming fed up with the lack of functionality in their deteriorating kitchens. Plus, a third of respondents are pursuing renovations because they finally have the financial means, and a quarter are seeking improvements to boost their resale value.
Depending on the scale of the remodel, major projects have a median cost of $55,000, while minor kitchen renovations can have a median cost of around $20,000, the report found. For a large kitchen area bigger than 250 square feet, homeowners are spending a median $75,000 for a major remodel, whereas smaller kitchens are netting $46,000 for major renovations.
A majority of homeowners (78 percent), are changing their kitchen style during their remodel, with transitional still leading as the hottest style. In descending order, the next most popular styles are traditional, modern, contemporary, farmhouse, and midcentury.
Top style choices
In a shift from previous years, white cabinets are losing their spark as the most sought-after cabinet color. Wood tones have surpassed in popularity, with medium wood tones becoming the next trend, followed by light and dark tones.
However, shades of white are still the most preferred color for homeowners who are picking contrasting colors for their upper and lower cabinets. White and off-white dominate the list of trending upper cabinets, with wood tones, blue, and green topping the list for contrasting lower cabinet colors.
Neutral color palettes are still drenching the walls and floors of kitchen remodels this year, according to Houzz. Off-white and white are the leading wall color choices, while wood dominates homeowners' flooring choice during renovations.
Wood tones are all the rage in 2026.Photo by Robert Peterson (Rustic White Photography) for Mister + Mrs. Sharp
Ceramic tile leads as the most popular new backsplash material, and engineered quartz tops the choices for slab-style kitchen backsplashes. Engineered quartz also remains the No. 1 countertop pick for renovating homeowners, but interest has been waning since 2024.
Butcher block (also known as wood slab) is surging in popularity for contrasting island countertops, while engineered quartz and granite are the second- and third-most popular choices.
Addressing needs for aging household members
A separate 2025 Houzz study analyzing home renovation trends revealed the most sought-after upgrades centered around "aging in place," meaning renovations that addressed the future needs of aging homeowners who don't want to move. And that trend is continuing into 2026, the latest report found.
"When addressing current special needs in kitchen renovations, homeowners most often focus on aging household members (31 percent), and the share is up by 5 percentage points year over year," the report said.
Almost all homeowners (90 percent) who are addressing aging-in-place needs are adding features to improve accessibility and safety.
The top aging-in-place upgrades are:
- Pullout cabinets with wide drawer pulls
- Additional lighting (such as recessed and undercabinet lights)
- Rounded countertops
- Nonslip floors
- Wheelchair-accessible doorways
- Lower fixtures and countertops
- Shallow sinks
Trending upgraded products and features
Many large kitchen features are getting big makeovers this year, as 91 percent of homeowners say they are upgrading their countertops, and 85 percent are upgrading their backsplashes and sinks.
More than three quarters of homeowners are adding built-in features during their remodel, such as pantry cabinets, beverage stations, banquettes (upholstered bench seating most often built into walls or corners), wine fridges, walk-in pantries, and more.
"Baking stations (9 percent) and butler’s pantries or prep kitchens (7 percent) appeal to smaller shares of renovating homeowners," the report said.
Butler's pantries with pantry cabinets are a luxurious upgrade for some kitchens.Photo by Joe Purvis for Pike Properties
When upgrading cabinets, almost all homeowners are incorporating built-in storage for specific needs. Having a visible trash can in the kitchen is falling out of fashion, as 64 percent of homeowners said they were adding pullout cabinets for waste or recycling to keep them hidden. Other top enhancements for specialty storage include dedicated space for cookie sheets or trays, spices, cutlery, a microwave, revolving corner trays, pullout shelves, deep-drawer organizers, and organizers for pots and pans.
As for major appliances, dishwashers and microwaves are the most frequently installed upgrades during renovations.
"Renovating homeowners also often add or update cooktops (40 percent) and wall ovens (29 percent), while smaller shares opt for
food refrigerators (19 percent), beverage refrigerators (18 percent) or wine refrigerators (13 percent)," Houzz said.
Sustainability features
Energy efficient upgrades are not only environmentally friendly, they're also the most cost effective choices that can improve a home's value. According to the report, LED lightbulbs, energy-efficient appliances, and a "timeless design" are the top three choices homeowners are incorporating as sustainable kitchen renovation features.
Other sustainable remodel choices include:
- Light dimmers
- Water-efficient fixtures
- Energy-efficient windows
- VOC-free paints, finishes, and coatings
- Eco-friendly flooring and materials in general
- Nontoxic, sustainable cabinets
- Recycled materials
- Hiring an "eco-focused" professional