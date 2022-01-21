Forbes features 23 inspiring Austin leaders on list of ‘entrepreneurial heroes’

A spotlight is shining on nearly two dozen future Elon Musks from the Austin area.

Forbes magazine recently unveiled its final installment of 250 entrepreneurs on the Forbes Next 1000, a list of inspiring entrepreneurs and small-business leaders “who are redefining what it means to build and run a business amid the new normal.” Among the 250 are 23 entrepreneurs from the Austin area.

“As we enter another pandemic year, entrepreneurs and small-business owners are finding new ways to thrive amidst ever-uncertain circumstances,” Maneet Ahuja, senior editor of Forbes, says in a news release. “The fourth and final class of Next 1000 entrepreneurial heroes is writing the playbook for not only achieving financial recovery but speeding past it. These sole proprietors, self-funded shops, and pre-revenue startups are proving that — through resolve, hard work, and solid planning — anything is possible.”

Here are the 23 Austin-area entrepreneurs who made the final installment of the Next 1000 list for 2021: