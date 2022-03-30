These University of Texas programs named No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Texas at Austin just hooked top honors for five of its graduate programs.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report's prestigious "Best Graduate Schools," released March 29, ranks a total of 55 UT Austin programs and specialties among the top 10 in the nation, with five honored as No. 1 in their respective areas.

"Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college," the annual rankings "evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine, nursing, and science," notes a release.

UT Austin calls the rankings the gold standard of graduate and professional rankings.

The data collection process includes surveying more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals. This year, the publication updated rankings in the following areas: business, economics, education, engineering, law, nursing, psychology, public affairs, the sciences, and social work. The most recent rankings in other educational areas were republished for 2023.

The No. 1-ranking University of Texas at Austin graduate programs for 2023 are:

Accounting, the McCombs School of Business

Petroleum engineering, the Cockrell School of Engineering

Geology, the Jackson School of Geosciences

Latin American history, the College of Liberal Arts

Sociology of population, the College of Liberal Arts

A UT Austin release notes that the school is one of only four public universities with 50 or more specialties ranked in the top 10 of the new report. It comes in fourth, behind University of California, Berkeley; University of Michigan; and University of California, Los Angeles.

"With strength in so many disciplines, UT Austin is without a doubt one of the best places in the world to pursue graduate studies," says University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell. "Few institutions can match our combination of excellence and breadth, and we are especially strong in some of the fastest-growing fields that draw from multiple disciplines, where scholars are tackling society’s biggest challenges, expanding the frontiers of knowledge, and making an impact."