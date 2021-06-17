Splashy new pool-rental app dives into Austin just in time for summer

Scorching temps. Baking cars. ERCOT begging locals to set their thermostats to 78: Why, it’s almost like it’s summer in Austin or something.

After a long sweat, nothing cools off like a long swim in a sparkling pool. To that end, a European pool-sharing service is diving into Austin, allowing scorched Austinites to visit safe, secure spaces that come certified and ready to make a splash.

Dubbed Swimmy, the app (available for download on Apple and Android) connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area. Booking sessions range by pool from $25-$35 per person per half day, according to a release.

“I have two kids and in just a few clicks, we are grabbing our towels and splashing around in a private pool. It’s a perfect play date,” Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider tells CultureMap.

Obviously, the pool-sharing app is a no-brainer for those who are shy about inviting themselves to pool-owning friends’ houses or visiting public pools and gym pools. But what’s in it for pool owners? According to Swimmy, pool owners can bank some serious cash on their under-used — and certified — pools during hot summer months.

“Texas pool owners can make some extra cash this summer. Swimmy makes it easy to turn your pool into a moneymaker and is a profitable move for empty nesters whose certified pools may be less active this summer,” says Harkrider.

For more information, visit Swimmy.com or download the app.