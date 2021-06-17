Home » Innovation
Splashy new pool-rental app dives into Austin just in time for summer

Houston pool Swimmy
Pools like this are available to rent through Swimmy. Photo courtesy of Swimmy

Scorching temps. Baking cars. ERCOT begging locals to set their thermostats to 78: Why, it’s almost like it’s summer in Austin or something.

After a long sweat, nothing cools off like a long swim in a sparkling pool. To that end, a European pool-sharing service is diving into Austin, allowing scorched Austinites to visit safe, secure spaces that come certified and ready to make a splash.

Dubbed Swimmy, the app (available for download on Apple and Android) connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area. Booking sessions range by pool from $25-$35 per person per half day, according to a release.

“I have two kids and in just a few clicks, we are grabbing our towels and splashing around in a private pool. It’s a perfect play date,” Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider tells CultureMap.

Obviously, the pool-sharing app is a no-brainer for those who are shy about inviting themselves to pool-owning friends’ houses or visiting public pools and gym pools. But what’s in it for pool owners? According to Swimmy, pool owners can bank some serious cash on their under-used — and certified — pools during hot summer months.

“Texas pool owners can make some extra cash this summer. Swimmy makes it easy to turn your pool into a moneymaker and is a profitable move for empty nesters whose certified pools may be less active this summer,” says Harkrider.

For more information, visit Swimmy.com or download the app.

