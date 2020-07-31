Best hospitals in Austin recognized in prestigious new national report

Hospitals across the Austin area were ranked by their patient care, patient safety, outcomes, nursing, advanced technology, and reputation in an annual report that identifies the top medical facilities in the country.

This week, U.S. News & World Report released its 31st annual best hospital rankings, which includes adult and children's hospital tracks across several categories. The report released both overall and local rankings after evaluating over 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties; 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

The top hospital in Austin is St. David's Medical Center, which the report also ranks as the 12th best hospital in Texas. In addition to local and regional honors, the hospital is recognized as high performing for seven adult procedures/conditions:

Heart failure

Abdominal aortic aneurism repair

Aortic valve surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

At No. 2 in the Austin area is Ascension Seton Medical Center, which ranks 15th statewide. The medical center is recognized as high performing in six procedures/categories:

Colon cancer surgery

Lung cancer surgery

Heart failure

Abdominal aortic aneurism repair

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

And at No. 3 in the Austin metro area is Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, recognized as 19th best in Texas. The hospital says it is high performing in three areas:

Heart failure

Heart bypass surgery

COPD

The top hospital in Texas, according to the report, is Houston Methodist. It's also the only Lone Star hospital to earn a spot on the report's Honor Roll, where it appears at No. 20.

---

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.