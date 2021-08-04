Nursing school opens new Austin-area campus and is enrolling students stat

Amid the worst health crisis the world has seen in modern times, Austin continues its efforts to grow its medical community. And now the area has attracted one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States in a move that primes Austin to become the nerve center of training for the next generation of Texas healthcare workers.

In late July, Galen College of Nursing announced it will open a new Austin campus at 1201 Louis Henna Blvd., in Round Rock. The 26,000-square-foot campus is the second school Galen will open after becoming part of HCA Healthcare — Austin-based St. David’s HealthCare’s national partner — in 2020. The other new Galen campus is in Miami.

Galen was founded more than 30 years ago and also boasts campuses in San Antonio; Louisville and Hazard, Kentucky; Tampa Bay, Florida; and Cincinnati.

The school, which shares property with St. David’s Surgical Hospital, aims to become “a premier career destination for nurses while helping the nation’s increasing nursing workforce needs.”

Focused solely on nursing education, Galen is developing a state-of-the-art educational facility with advanced patient simulation labs and classroom learning environments designed to encourage hands-on learning.

Galen’s Austin campus will offer three nursing programs:

Three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN)

Licensed Vocational Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LVN to ADN Bridge)

The first term for three-year BSN program will begin September 30, and the first term for the LVN and LVN to BSN programs is scheduled to start January 3, 2022. Enrollment is currently underway.

In addition to its three in-person programs, Galen will continue to offer online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education.

“We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Austin area,” says Mark Vogt, Galen CEO. “At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified nurses in Austin and are committed to helping stem the nursing shortage threatening the delivery of quality care across the country.”