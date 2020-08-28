Austin crowned among world's top cities of the future in new report

When it comes to cities on track for continued global business success, Austin is at the head of the class.

Austin ranks No. 11 on the inaugural Tier 2 Cities of the Future 2020/21, released August 20 by the FDI Intelligence division of Financial Times. The report takes a "closer look at the non-capital cities capturing investors’ attention" worldwide.

"Second-tier" cities across the globe — defined as non-capitals with a population under 8 million — were evaluated on 116 data points across five categories: economic potential, cost effectiveness, business friendliness, connectivity, and human capital and lifestyle.

In addition to taking 11th place overall, Austin ranks eighth for economic growth potential.

Texas has a stronghold on the global list, with Houston and Dallas also appearing in the top 20. Houston claims the No. 3 spot, while Dallas comes in at No. 19. Houston also ranks third for human capital and lifestyle and seventh for economic potential. Dallas, meanwhile, ranks eighth for human capital and lifestyle.

At the top of the overall list is San Francisco, followed by Montreal at No. 2.

---

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.