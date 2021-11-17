UT Austin hooks top rankings for entrepreneurship in prestigious national report

Texas is home to some the best business and entrepreneurship programs in the country, including two right here in Austin.

Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine ranked six Texas universities among the top undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the country and three Texas schools among the top graduate entrepreneurship programs in the U.S. The University of Texas at Austin hooked spots on both, which each ranked the top 50 programs.

UT Austin ranks No. 4 among undergraduate entrepreneurship programs, up an impressive 20 spots from No. 24 in 2021. UT's McCombs School of Business appears at No. 5 on the graduate programs list, up from No. 6 in the previous ranking.

Houston schools take the No. 1 spots on both lists: Rice University is the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program, and the University of Houston claims the top spot on the undergraduate ranking.

Several other Texas schools saw some movement on the lists this year. These additional Texas schools appeared on the list of the top 50 undergraduate entrepreneurship programs:

Baylor University, No. 9 (down from No. 7 last year)

Texas Tech University, No. 12

University of Texas at Dallas, No. 24 (down from No. 18 last year)

Texas Christian University, No. 37 (down from No. 27 last year)

Texas A&M University-College Station, No. 41 (down from No. 35 last year)

And these other Texas schools made the list of the top 50 graduate entrepreneurship programs:

University of Texas at Dallas, Naveen Jindal School of Management, No. 11 (down from No. 10 last year)

Texas A&M University-College Station, Mays School of Business, No. 26 (same as last year)

The Princeton Review based its 2022 rankings on a survey of leaders at over 300 schools with entrepreneurship studies. More than 40 data points were factored in to develop the rankings, which were released online on November 16 and will be published in the December issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

"The value of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking continues to grow in our daily lives," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, in the press release. "We're now seeing Americans start businesses at the fastest rate in a decade. By sharing this list, we want to continue to provide the much-needed information that people are looking for to forge their path to entrepreneurship. This list is a valuable reference tool for where future leaders can attain the knowledge, community and training grounds to succeed on that path."

---

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site InnovationMap.