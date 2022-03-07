Justin Bieber’s manager sells Lake Austin estate to the tune of $18.5 million

Celebrity talent manager Scooter Braun, whose discovery of Justin Bieber catapulted the singer to stardom, has sold his Lake Austin mansion for $18.5 million in a massive bitcoin transaction.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Real Deal, as well as CultureMap research, Braun sold the home in January through Same Team Properties LLC, a business managed by his Los Angeles-based agent.

The home now belongs to blockchain mogul and cryptocurrency enthusiast Wayne Vaughan. His blockchain-based data company, Tierion, paid for the mansion with cash, which Braun then reportedly converted to bitcoin. Vaughan is co-founder and CEO of Tierion.

Braun bought the mansion, at 4109 Lakeplace Ln., in 2020. Situated on nearly 2 acres, the home contains of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. The estate, built in 1985, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a gated community.

Amenities include:

Herringbone interior floors.

Backyard pool and spa.

Glass-walled cabana.

Three-car garage.

About 320 feet of Lake Austin frontage.

“The picturesque views of the water are optimized in every room, using the windows to frame the magnificent landscape beyond,” according to a listing for the home from Andrew Ware and Eric Moreland, both of Moreland Properties, which represented Braun.

Aside from his current representation of Bieber, Braun’s former and existing clients include Ariana Grande, Kanye West, David Guetta, the Black Eyed Peas, and Demi Lovato.

Other than discovering Bieber when he was a YouTube-famous teen, Braun is best known for his public feud with Taylor Swift. In 2019, Braun purchased Swift’s former record label. The deal included primary rights to Swift’s first six studio albums.

“At the time of acquisition, Braun received major backlash from Swift fans, who labeled him as a bully for buying her hard-earned work,” ET Online reported.

Braun subsequently sold the Swift assets for more than $300 million. Swift, meanwhile, has gone on to start re-recording the albums ensnared in the Braun deal.

In a Variety interview last year, Braun said he regretted that the dispute with Swift had escalated as much as it did. Braun and Swift continue to steadfastly disagree about the details of their quarrel.