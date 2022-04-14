Oscar winner flips the script with quiet purchase of Austin mansion

Oscar-winning movie star Emma Stone has joined the cavalcade of celebrities who’ve been scooping up homes in the Austin area.

Real estate website Dirt.com reported April 13 that Stone purchased an estate in Central Austin’s much-sought-after Tarrytown neighborhood for an undisclosed amount last May. The sellers were C. Patrick Oles Jr. and his wife, Julie. He is president and CEO of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., a real estate developer and manager.

Travis County property records show the Oleses sold the property to a business entity tied to Craig Tessler, who reportedly is Stone’s Los Angeles-based business manager. No for-sale listing could be found online for the home. The Oleses bought the estate in 1997.

Estimates of the home’s current value range from more than $4.4 million to over $7.1 million. Dirt.com says Stone — whose notable films include La La Land, Cruella, and Crazy, Stupid, Love — “quietly shelled out what was likely a small fortune for [the] sumptuous Austin estate.”

The nearly 5,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1940, features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It sits on a nearly one-and-a-quarter-acre lot.

“Set behind hedges and mature evergreen trees, the triple-wide lot is mostly hidden from the street, though the ... mansion’s elegant brick façade and white columns are visible from certain angles, as are the gorgeous crepe myrtle trees that decorate the motorcourt,” Dirt.com says.

Highlights of the home include an oversized swimming pool, formal gardens, vast lawns shaded by a forest-like canopy of trees, and a garage apartment, according to Dirt.com and Travis County property records.

The Austin estate brings to four the number of homes Stone owns in the U.S. Her portfolio also includes two properties in Southern California and an apartment in New York City, according to Dirt.com.

Stone joins a number of celebrities who’ve recently added Austin-area addresses, such as singer-songwriter Grimes (ex-partner of Elon Musk), podcaster Joe Rogan, former Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, Queer Eye personality Jonathan Van Ness, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, X-Men and Superman Returns star James Marsden, and Entourage star Adrian Grenier.

Stone married comedian, writer, and former Saturday Night Live producer Dave McCary in 2020. The following year, they welcomed their first child, a girl named Louise Jean McCary. The couple met during her SNL hosting gig in December 2016.