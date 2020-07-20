Another Queer Eye star adopts furry new friend from Austin Pets Alive!

Queer Eye has gone to the dogs, honey. Following the pandemic-triggered halt to the show’s production in Austin, Queer Eye food guru Antoni Porowski fostered a dog, Neon, from Austin Pets Alive! Now, the show’s grooming diva, Jonathan Van Ness, has taken a high-heeled step into the dog rescue department.

On July 19, Austin Pets Alive! tweeted that Van Ness adopted a tan-and-white pooch named Pablo. “Pablo’s life is about to get so much more fabulous,” the nonprofit animal shelter proclaimed. On Instagram, Van Ness dubbed Pablo “the final member of my animal Fab 5.”

Porowski and Van Ness are two of the “Fab 5” co-hosts of Queer Eye, the monster hit on Netflix that performs makeovers on people whose lives need some zhuzing. In March, Queer Eye had nearly wrapped up the first episode of its Austin-based sixth season when the pandemic struck, forcing the show to stop filming.

During their quarantine, Porowski, Van Ness, and co-host Bobby Berk (the design expert) hunkered down in Austin. Porowski and Berk have since returned home, but Van Ness remained in Austin. However, Van Ness reported July 19 on Instagram that he and Pablo — named after artist Pablo Picasso — and his cats were departing Austin for “a road trip from the quarantine-casa, but Texas will be in our future again.”

After the pandemic-induced shutdown of production, Queer Eye has resumed casting for the Austin-anchored sixth season, but Netflix is uncertain when filming will crank up again.