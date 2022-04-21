8133 Magnolia Ridge Cove

Austin, TX 78738

Neighborhood: Belvedere

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 5,037

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $2,995,000

The lowdown: Consider this your invitation to experience an extraordinary Camelot Custom Homes property that was completely — and exquisitely remodeled — in early 2022.

Located in the exclusive Belvedere gated community and in the renowned LTISD, this impressive home boasts over 5,000 square feet and some of the most incredible views the Hill Country has to offer.

A sought-after open floorplan helps the home feel grand yet warm and inviting, and was made for effortless entertaining. Each room is full of natural light and incredible views that draw you into a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

A fabulous cobblestone driveway makes for a grand entrance as you approach the home. Parking is available near the main entry, in the porte-cochere, the attached oversized two-car garage, or in the detached two-car garage. The detached garage was designed with the intention of converting to a pool house or secondary living space, so plumbing and electric are already in place.

The welcoming lobby and formal living space are adorned with a floor-to-ceiling, double-sided stone fireplace. Wide-plank white oak hardwood floors run through the majority of the home, accented with natural quartzite tile flooring.

The kitchen provides an elegant blend of Old World style with modern details, creating the perfect atmosphere to entertain. The stunning porcelain island is complemented by the quartz countertops and walls, along with a built-in walnut butcher block.

Enjoy exclusively Bosch and Thermador appliances, except for the downstairs wet bar which is outfitted with a timeless Smeg fridge. A huge walk-in pantry and butler's pantry sit adjacent to the main kitchen.

The primary bedroom features high ceilings, a sitting area, and patio access with breathtaking views. The primary ensuite features a large garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet with built ins.

Every light fixture and ceiling fan has not only been upgraded with the remodel, but carefully selected so that each room feels like a work of art. Shade Store shades and drapes throughout make every window dressed to not only impress, but to perform for years to come.

Downstairs is the family living space and wet bar, secondary bedrooms, and another outdoor patio that leads to the pool and the nearly 1.5-acre yard.

Another practical Texas perk is the three brand-new, two-stage HVAC systems with air purifiers.

Neighborhood amenities include a community pool/lazy river, hike and bike trails, sports court, park, fishing pond, and playground. Nearby attractions include shopping, dining, lake life, and an abundance of wineries, distilleries, breweries, and so much more.

---

This home is on the market with Teresa Scott and Aubrey Williamson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.