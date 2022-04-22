Iconic Marfa restaurant and funky house hit the market for $670,000

You now can wrap up an appetizing one-of-a-kind real estate deal in the iconic West Texas arts destination of Marfa.

Ramona Tejada, owner of the popular Marfa Burrito shop, is selling the restaurant along with the adjacent house, says Ofelia McDonald, a real estate agent with Austin-based Pauly Presley Realty who’s marketing the property. McDonald tells CultureMap that the property, located in the center of Marfa, features “an adobe house and super funky restaurant with large outdoor spaces — very Austin-y.”

The property is listed at $670,000.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home and the unattached restaurant sit on an oversized corner lot near El Cosmico, a hotel and campground, and the Chinati Foundation museum. The next-door restaurant includes a professional kitchen, dining room, and outdoor patio.

“It’s a super Instragram-able location, and lots of famous people go there. Anthony Bourdain kind of became a friend of [Tejada], and Matthew McConaughey always goes there,” McDonald tells Realtor.com.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also has frequented the shop, according to Saveur magazine.

An article published in 2017 by Saveur dubbed Tejada “the burrito queen of Texas.” The magazine raved that Tejada’s burritos lived up to the hype, as they’re “tender and slightly flaky, and thrilling enough to eat all on their own. Meaty, eggy fillings don’t disappoint.”

The Lonely Planet travel guide also commends the no-frills burrito joint.

“Across the U.S. you can usually assume that a restaurant serves good grub if you see police officers eating inside,” Lonely Planet says. “In Marfa, the predictor of goodness is the Border Patrol, and you’ll find them chowing down (along with everyone else in town) at this simple place, where big burritos earn high praise.”

Tejada is selling the shop, which opened in the 1990s, and the house as she enters retirement and prepares to live with her daughter, according to McDonald.

McDonald envisions the new owner being a “cool, hip, creative type who gets Marfa — something like Franklin Barbecue — and understands the value in the investment and wants to be part of the community.”