Multimillion-dollar condos make colorful entry into iconic Old West Austin locale

Ten multimillion-dollar condos soon will rise at the former Old West Austin home of the HOPE Outdoor Gallery, a community art project informally called a “graffiti park.”

The condo development, known as The Colorfield, takes its name and design concept from the HOPE project. The relocated gallery is set to open later this year at a 17-acre site near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; its original location closed in 2019.

Cumby Group, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced May 11 that it had broken ground on the 1.2-acre condo project, at 1012 Baylor St.

“From expansive views of downtown Austin’s skyline to a rooftop amenity deck, residents will enjoy the best of urban living with more space, privacy, and convenient access than offered in a downtown high-rise,” Melissa Brown, development vice president at Cumby, says in a news release.

To support the new, larger HOPE Outdoor Gallery, Cumby has chipped in $20,000, and has made an in-kind contribution of about $25,000 in time and resources. Cumby also is paying $90,000 to commission art for The Colorfield’s new mural wall.

“It has been wonderful working with Cumby Group for the past several years to thoughtfully figure out all the best ways we could collaborate together to make this a huge relocation success story for the community,” says Andi Scull, founder of the HOPE Outdoor Gallery.

Amenities at the condos, designed by Austin-based Alterstudio Architecture, include:

Floor-to-ceiling windows in living and dining areas.

Private entrance with concierge service.

Rooftop pool.

Prices for the condos, ranging from 3,200 to 5,058 square feet, start at $3.6 million. The Colorfield is scheduled for completion in late 2022.