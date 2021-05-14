Music-themed Tarrytown mansion listed at $16.25 million strikes a chord with buyer

Even mansions are selling at or above their list prices in Austin’s sizzling real estate market. A music-themed estate in West Austin’s Tarrytown neighborhood just sold for an undisclosed amount. The asking price was $16.25 million.

The new 7,300-square-foot, three-story mansion — dubbed “Austin in Stereo” — features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The high-profile Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Texas sold the property, located on Meadowbank Dr., in an off-the-market deal. The buyer wasn’t identified.

Austin’s Fern Santini Collaborative designed the estate, which was built by Buda’s Escobedo Group without having a buyer lined up. The mansion replaced a smaller 1960s-era home.

Highlights of the mansion include:

Third-floor bar that pays tribute to legendary musicians. It’s equipped with a McIntosh MT100 turntable and Sonus Faber speakers.

Thirty signed photographs of music legends like Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, David Bowie, and Dolly Parton.

Photograph of Woodstock printed on canvas to create floor-to-ceiling wallpaper in the powder room.

Custom brass and steel catwalk and double ellipses three-story staircase overlooking the interior courtyard.

Motorized lift for a TV to drop down from a hidden compartment in the paneled ceiling of the main bedroom.

Main bed upholstered in cashmere.

Wall-to-wall fur carpeting in the main bedroom closet.

White oak hardwood floors.

Bocce court.

Putting green.

“The whole house is based on something that’s part hip and part historic,” interior designer Fern Santini, head of Fern Santini Collaborative, told an interviewer.