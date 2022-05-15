There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

"My husband and I grew up in Westlake, and we love raising our two children here," says real estate agent Connelly Breeland. "I was vice president of the Hyline drill team and active in choir during my high school years. I realize how special and unique it is that our daughter and son get to grow up attending the same schools, parks, and even restaurants that we loved as kids."

These fond memories prompted Breeland to settle in her childhood neighborhood, and she now loves introducing people to its charming areas like Lost Creek.

"I love the family friendly atmosphere that is so apparent the moment you enter Lost Creek," she says. "Located in the award-winning Eanes School District and with direct access to numerous hiking trails and the Barton Creek Greenbelt, it's an idyllic place to raise a family and build a lifetime of memories."

Breeland remembers spending her elementary years walking to the creek with friends and spending time outside until the street lights came on, the universal signal for dinnertime.

Today, she enjoys finding even more hidden hiking trails with flowing water, picnic tables, and meandering paths throughout the neighborhood. Her favorite entrance point? Whitemarsh Valley Walk near the intersection with Lost Creek Boulevard.

Breeland offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Lost Creek. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"For a quick treat on hot summer days, my family loves Woody's Shave Ice," she says. "The food truck park at the front of Lost Creek Boulevard is a fun and convenient amenity for the neighborhood."

Breeland also loves nearby Vaquero's for Tex-Mex and margaritas, noting that their new playscape is a great attraction for young families.

"On weekends, Taco Deli is our go-to for delicious tacos under the oaks," says Breeland. "I always get the Cowboy Taco and Chicken Frontero Fundido — they can't be beat!"

Where to play

The Lost Creek hiking trails and greenbelt are the ideal way to play and relax: "On a recent hike I enjoyed the naturally flowing springs and the wildflowers. My daughter loved the cardinals and hummingbirds,” she says.

Breeland and her family also enjoy being members of the Lost Creek Country Club, which she says is the perfect place to enjoy a meal, relax by the pool, or play a round of golf.

"On Friday nights in the fall, I can be found at a Westlake Football game," Breeland says. "Go Chaps!"

Lost Creek residents also love the neighborhood parks as a place for kids to play and parents to mingle. An insider tip from Breeland is that the playground park located on Lost Creek Boulevard and Quaker Ridge Road becomes a voting location during elections, making it a quick and easy place to vote and avoid crowds.

Where to live

From traditional to modern, the homes throughout Lost Creek are unique and embrace the outdoors. Think huge picture windows, wraparound balconies, and massive patios that encourage large gatherings while celebrating the native trees and wildlife.

Most homes offer a traditional style common to homes built in the 1970s and '80s, with lots of limestone and wood accents.

"It has been fascinating to watch full renovations and new construction in recent years, bringing a new, modern vibe to several neighborhood streets," Breeland says. "I've shown and sold homes that are complete fixer-uppers and others that are move-in ready, but all my clients love the stunning views they possess."

Her most recent sale in Lost Creek was 6305 Whitemarsh Valley Walk, where she represented the buyer.

"My buyers had been on the hunt for their forever home in Westlake for a long time, and despite multiple offers, they were thrilled to finally be able to call this Lost Creek home their own."

